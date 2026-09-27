Voice of BEYA and WOC, Remembered for Her Warmth, Legacy, and Inspirational Impact

Angela Stribling, a longtime host of the BEYA and Women of Color conferences, as well as a radio personality and voiceover artist, passed away on September 26, 2026.

Angela was married to Ken Washington, PhD, a top BEYA award recipient. They met at BEYA and found joy in inspiring the next generation in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Her husband shared a heartfelt tribute on LinkedIn, noting that Angela died after a two-year fight with brain cancer.

Angela graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology and was recognized in New York City in 2024 with an honorary doctorate, the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Presidential Community Service Award for her contributions to technology for good.

Many who attended Career Communications Group events remember her as a warm and cheerful emcee.

Tyrone "Doc T" Taborn, cofounder of the BEYA STEM Conference and CEO of Career Communications Group, said Angela was a cherished voice at both the BEYA STEM Conference and the Women of Color STEM Conference.

"Her unmistakable voice welcomed generations into our community, celebrated their achievements, and helped give life to some of the most important moments in the history of Career Communications Group," Taborn wrote. "But Angela was far more than a voice behind a microphone. She was part of our family. For more than three decades, she helped us tell our story. Tonight, we begin the difficult task of telling hers. Career Communications Group is planning special tributes to Angela during AINEXTGEN and the BEYA STEM Conference, where we will come together to celebrate her life, her extraordinary voice, and the lasting place she holds in the history of our community."

Beth Howell, Maria Thorpe, Cheryl Partee, and Laura Stubbs, PhD, spoke about her wonderful support for Career Communications Group over the years.

Dr. Charles Johnson-Bey, Reggie Smith III, Ph.D., Aknesha Miller, Dr. Ronald L. Johnson, and many others who knew Angela shared how remarkable she was and the legacy of love, hope, and inspiration she leaves behind.