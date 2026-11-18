Wattberry, a Lumena Energy company, is a renewable energy staffing and workforce platform connecting individuals with clean energy opportunities.

Its beta version integrates job discovery with the Wattberry Passport, a shareable professional profile for experience, skills, training, and credentials.

Since launching its beta at Career Communications Group’s AI NEXTGEN America in October, Wattberry has onboarded 94 employers and approximately 100 qualified energy professionals within the first three days.

According to the company’s press release, the Founding 500 campaign supports a Minnesota-first rollout through Greenovate: Minnesota, focusing on decarbonization, training, hiring, and electrical infrastructure modernization.

“Clean energy careers depend on people being able to find opportunities and show what they bring to work. We created Wattberry to bring those two needs together. Launching the beta at AI NEXTGEN America gives us a starting point to learn from workers, employers, and workforce partners as we build the platform,” says David N. Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Lumena Energy.

Wattberry's beta homepage introduces the platform and invites participants to help shape the future of clean energy staffing. A full-page view of Wattberry’s front page includes the beta introduction, employee and employer sections, workforce partner link, and footer.

Wattberry, a Lumena Energy company, is a renewable energy staffing and workforce platform designed to help workers discover opportunities and organize their experience, skills, training, and credentials.

Minnesota is the initial market. Through Greenovate: Minnesota, the company is advancing decarbonization, training, hiring, and electrical infrastructure modernization as part of a statewide sustainable energy initiative.

The platform serves clean energy job seekers, experienced professionals, career changers, employers, and workforce or training organizations.

Its core value is unifying job discovery and professional career information in one place. Wattberry launched its beta at AI NEXTGEN America in Baltimore on October 9–10, 2026.

In the first three days, the company onboarded 94 employers and roughly 100 qualified energy professionals as part of its Founding 500 campaign. These figures reflect onboarding, not job placements, and resulted in nearly 500 job postings in the first week.

Greenovate: Minnesota aims to create America's first sustainable energy economy by focusing on decarbonization, workforce training, hiring, and modernizing electrical infrastructure statewide.

The Find Work screen combines a map, filters, and company-site opportunities. This view uses a full-time filter, and displayed counts reflect a point-in-time snapshot, not hiring or placement results.

Wattberry offers Employee, Employer, and Workforce Partner Dashboards. The Employee Dashboard helps workers explore opportunities and manage professional information.

The Employer Dashboard supports hiring activities, while the Workforce Partner Dashboard allows organizations and trainers to offer programs to users.

Workers can browse opportunities in map or list views and apply filters. Current listings include solar, wind, hydro, bioenergy, and other renewable power and grid-related companies.

Company-site listings indicate their source and direct applicants to the employer's website. These listings do not represent confirmed Wattberry employer partnerships or placements.

Workers create professional profiles with sections for experience, skills, training, credentials, projects, and work preferences. Recorded and verified credentials are distinct, and profile completeness does not indicate verification or reputation.

Workers can publish selected Passport information and share a public link, which excludes private details and source documents. The platform welcomes feedback to improve the product. This is a beta launch, with participation subject to the current invitation and access process.

The energy transition requires both infrastructure investment and a skilled workforce. Greenovate: Minnesota aligns decarbonization, training, hiring, and electrical infrastructure modernization.

Wattberry supports this effort by uniting job discovery and professional career information on one platform. The Founding 500 campaign is the early participation initiative, with 94 employers and approximately 100 qualified energy professionals onboarded in the first three days.

A company-site solar engineering listing displays role information, source details, and an application link to the employer's website. Its presence does not imply endorsement or partnership.