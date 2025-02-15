"We are building the future of innovation today. We need your support at BEYA," says Engineer of the Year at BEYA39

The 2025 BEYA Gala celebrated excellence, hard work, and the future of the event, which will mark its 40th anniversary in February 2026.

One of the first speakers at the final event of the three-day science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) recruitment conference was Chad Koele, president of Actalent.

He stated that the company has supported BEYA for 20 years because the conference's goals align with its mission and reflect its vision to make a difference.

BEYA allows this global leader in engineering and science services and talent solutions to connect with top talent.

"It is people who make groundbreaking work possible," Koele remarked.

The conference celebrates excellence and showcases the achievements within each STEM community. Amber Young from Exelon expressed that it was an incredible honor to celebrate accomplishments in the field.

This year's theme, "Journey to the Future - Reflect, Celebrate, and Forge Ahead," pays tribute to BEYA's nearly 40 years of being a force for change.

Edmond Hughes, chief human resources officer at HII, emphasized the importance of advancing the mission and setting a standard for others to follow. He noted that the event is not only an opportunity for celebration but also a chance to connect.

HII's workforce consists of engineers and skilled tradespeople. Hughes presented the award to Jennifer Boykin, president of Newport News Shipbuilding and vice president of Huntington Ingalls Industries, as well as the Most Promising Engineer in Government Award to Jodi Jansen at the Missile Defense Agency.

Valerie Shears Ashby, president of the University of Maryland Baltimore County, presented the Most Promising Engineer Award to Moses Ike, the principal cybersecurity research engineer at Sandia.

Julie Bowen, senior vice president at MITRE, presented Eugene Mangortey, a group leader at MITRE, the Most Promising Engineer Award.

Jim Taiclet, chairman, president, and CEO of Lockheed Martin Corporation, appeared on video to support BEYA's efforts to promote STEM to young people.

He also congratulated Edwardo Tillison, stating, "Technology is securing the future of the U.S. and our allies, and BEYA is a great place to start your career in technology."

To the young dreamers, Myron and Tiera Fletcher, a husband and wife team of Boeing engineers, encouraged youth to seize opportunities and move forward.

Deonte Thompson from Dell was recognized for his community work aimed at outreach, education, and empowerment.

Through role modeling, mentorship, advocacy, and knowledge sharing, Thompson connects with sixth graders, young individuals seeking their first jobs, and adults aiming to re-enter the job market.

Dr. Amanda Goodson of RTX presented the Affirmative Action Award to Kellye Randle for her unwavering commitment to creating opportunities in engineering, university outreach programs, and beyond.

The Educational Leadership Award was awarded to Ryan C. Lakin, divisional vice president for digital solutions at Abbott, for fostering strong partnerships with universities to provide access to STEM education and internships for students at institutions like Rice University and Prairie View A&M University.

"Let's keep that momentum going," Lakin urged during his speech at the gala.

Anthony Winns, national chairman of the BEYA Stars & Stripes, emphasized the importance of mentoring during the 39th annual BEYA STEM Conference, which also marked the 20th anniversary of the Stars & Stripes Committee and its 15 years of mentoring students.

"Our Stars & Stripes mentoring program is touching lives, changing lives, and turning promise into purpose," said the retired U.S. Navy vice admiral.

The Outstanding Technical Contribution Award was bestowed upon Dr. Kevin Fairbanks, a principal cyber operations engineer at MITRE, for his work in forensics.

"In this field, I try to use science to help people," Fairbanks explained.

The Professional Achievement Award went to Dr. Kalena Sovall, a senior lead engineer at Booz Allen Hamilton, for her efforts in reducing America's carbon footprint and supporting the advancement of fellow engineers.

Peter Mellado, executive director of Great Minds in STEM (GMiS), presented an award to Adero Paige, deputy director of the National Reconnaissance Office.

As a child, Paige visited his father, who served in the Air Force for 22 years. Little did he know how that experience with aircraft would influence his future career in surveillance and reconnaissance.

Kelly Miller Smith III, a principal at Deloitte and the son of a preacher from Nashville, Tennessee, also works on protecting citizens and soldiers.

"To all the young people out there, dream big!" encouraged a BEYA winner featured in one of the archival videos shown throughout the evening. One of the highlights was Ossie Davis reiterating the significance of the BEYA mission.

Kimberley Myers, a principal engineer at Deloitte, shared that her grandmother was born in the Deep South and had her father at the age of 15, but he never finished high school.

"I like to think they would marvel at their daughter and granddaughter being in a room like this. I want to thank them and all the ancestors who didn’t have the opportunity to be in rooms like this but paved the way for us," she said during her acceptance speech.

Ellen Robinson was another award winner recognized for her professional achievements.

"As a government leader, I am committed to fostering diversity," she stated. "I will continue advocating for access to programs. Together, let’s break down barriers."

Dr. Jonathan Ransom, a deputy director at NASA Langley, also received a professional achievement award.

"We should all be lifelong learners. I hope I have inspired the same level of excellence in those I’ve come in contact with, as my father, a physics professor, inspired me," he remarked.

Linda Gooden, retired Executive Vice President of Lockheed Martin, presented the career achievement award to Dr. Markeeva Morgan from Boeing, the inaugural manager of a nuclear propulsion program. Beyond his technical accomplishments, Dr. Morgan has mentored early-career professionals and young people interested in STEM fields.

The entrepreneurial leadership award went to Deirdre L. Windsor, founding CEO of The Windsor Group.

"In the past two years, we had the opportunity of a lifetime to support 43,000 farmers who had been discriminated against to the tune of billions of dollars. We had to open more than 20 offices and subcontracted to up to 30 companies. Let’s keep creating jobs and following our mission!"

Dr. Jimmie Lee Davis, a subject matter expert in GPS from MITRE, was recognized as a project lead and engineer working with positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) systems, which are utilized in many industries, including transportation, communication, and defense.

"At MITRE, I tackle some of the most challenging problems to bring solutions to the world's issues," he commented. "Be yourself, stay true, and love what you do," he advised.

Dr. Josué Lopez of Fine Structure Ventures is the 2025 National GEM Consortium Award winner.

"This is a beautiful moment to thank my parents, who risked a lot to immigrate to the United States. Mentoring the next generation in deep tech, AI, and climate tech has been a privilege, especially as they engage with AI," he stated.

Mark Mitchell of Gemini expressed his excitement about witnessing the AI boom.

Stephanie Hill, president of Lockheed Martin Rotary Systems, honored Edwardo T. Gillison as a shining example of potential.

Gillison was born in Vietnam during the war, raised by his Buddhist mother, and attended Catholic school. He eventually graduated from Drexel University and has risen through the ranks at Lockheed Martin since 1999, working to create job opportunities for the next generation with his team.

The 2024 Black Engineer of the Year, Dr. Ken Washington, reflected on the significance of the honor.

"This impactful event and all the activities sponsored represent hope, inspiration, imagination, and the possibilities that the honored individuals will bring to our future," said Washington, who is the VP and Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Medtronic.

He passed the torch to Dr. Ron Johnson of the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Dr. Ángel Cabrera, president of Georgia Tech, expressed his gratitude to the BEYA Selection Panel for recognizing such a worthy candidate.

"Since I recruited him as Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Chief of Staff, he has become my closest and most trusted advisor," Cabrera noted.

In every role Johnson has held, he has dedicated his time to ensuring that future generations inherit a better world.