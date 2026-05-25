West Point Distinguished Graduate and Veteran Leadership

Amentum CEO honored retired Army General Vincent K. Brooks as a West Point Distinguished Graduate and celebrated Veteran leadership this week on LinkedIn.

John Heller, CEO of Amentum, congratulated board member and fellow West Point alumnus General (Ret.) Vincent K. Brooks ’80 on being named a West Point Distinguished Graduate.

In a LinkedIn post, Heller commended Brooks’s military service and leadership, highlighting his progression from cadet to leading multinational commands and shaping global strategies.

Heller noted that Brooks’s example fosters trust and unity among allies and that his dedication continues to inspire the Amentum team.

Heller emphasized the lasting impact of veterans like Brooks on both the nation and Amentum, where approximately one-third of employees are veterans.

Their commitment to excellence and core values defines the company.

At the 2024 BEYA Annual Stars and Stripes Dinner, part of the BEYA STEM Conference, Brooks and other veteran BEYA honorees were recognized.

Brooks, a retired Army general, previously led Army public affairs at The Pentagon.