What's on STEM City USA | February 22 - 28, 2025

STEM City USA offers a variety of programs focused on work, productivity, and relaxation. You can watch educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. Explore God’s divine purpose with Rick Pina, and join Andrew Frazier as he teaches his audience how to grow revenue, increase profits, and secure financing.

Host Doni Glover presents news from various cities every morning, including Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore. Join Marsha Jews as she engages with outstanding leaders from Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Career Day | https://www.stemcityusa.com/educational-discovery-center-auditorium

Join us every 2nd Saturday of every month Live @12 pm EST. The BEYA Stars and Stripes Career Day, a Career Communications Group (CCG) production, is a digital interactive event that creates memorable moments for attendees. The event is aligned with national and state educational requirements.

× Expand Career Communications Group STEM City USA STEM City USA Home

Saturday, February 22nd

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU NationJoin our Host Anthony Ray as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU NationWith a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with Literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24 Hour Programming SC24NewsNASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming Steward Jazz ClubStudy, Work, Productivity, Relax

24-Hour Christian Lofi Radio | Steward Auditorium 24-Hour Programming Steward AuditoriumStudy, Pray, Sleep, Relax

Sunday, February 23rd

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU NationJoin our Host Anthony Ray as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU NationWith a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with Literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

Monday, February 24th

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU NationJoin our Host Anthony Ray as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU NationWith a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with Literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24 Hour Programming SC24NewsNASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming Steward Jazz ClubStudy, Work, Productivity, Relax

24-Hour Christian Lofi Radio | Steward Auditorium 24-Hour Programming Steward AuditoriumStudy, Pray, Sleep, Relax

Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Pina | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00am EDT Steward Auditorium

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 – 10:00 AM EDT SC24NewsEach morning host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore

Grow With Google | Gooden Auditorium 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT Learn how to reach customers with Grow with Google's DMV coach https://stemcityusa.com/gooden-professional-and-financial-lobby

LNPL Legal |SC24News 7:00 – 8:00 pm EDT SC24News

NPL Legal Dish serves up the hottest celebrity legal drama with expert analysis. Each week, we break down complex lawsuits involving A-listers, translating legalese into entertaining segments. Get practical legal insights through the lens of pop culture, making law accessible and engaging for everyone. Subscribe for weekly doses of celebrity headlines, legal breakdowns, and a fresh take on the intersection of Hollywood and the courtroom!

Tuesday, February 25th

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU NationJoin our Host Anthony Ray as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU NationWith a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with Literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24 Hour Programming SC24NewsNASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

24-Hour Christian Lofi Radio | SM Auditorium 24-Hour Programming Steward Auditorium

Study, Pray, Sleep, Relax

Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Pina | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 – 9:00 am EDT Pop-Up Fitness

Get up and get moving with Pop Up Fitness in STEM City USA.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 – 10:00 AM EDT SC24NewsEach morning host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore.

We keep it moving with Marsha Jews | SC24News 7:00 – 8:00 pm EDT SC24News

Join each week as Marsha Jews talks with exceptional leaders of the DMV community.

Small Business Like a Pro with Andrew Frazier | SC24News 8:00 – 9:00 pm EDT SC24News

Join Andrew Frazier as he teaches his audience how to grow revenue, increase profit, and obtain financing.

Wednesday, February 26th

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU NationJoin our Host Anthony Ray as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU NationWith a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with Literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming SC24NewsNASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming SC24News

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

24-Hour Christian Lofi Radio | Steward Auditorium 24-Hour Programming SC24News

Study, Pray, Sleep, Relax

Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Pina | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 – 9:00 am EDT Pop-Up Fitness

Get up and get moving with Pop Up Fitness in STEM City USA.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News

Each morning host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore.

New Life Recovery Show | SC24News 12:00 – 1:00 PM EDT SC24News

It's all about mental health. If I think better, I do better!

Modern Investment | SC24News 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM EST SC24News

Modern Investing

The Allison and Marc Podcast | Steward Multicultural SM Steward Auditorium 5:00 PM–6:00 PM EDT

Thursday, February 27th

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation

Join our Host Anthony Ray as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation

With a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with Literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming SC24News

NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming SC24News

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

24-Hour Christian Lofi Radio | Steward Auditorium 24-Hour Programming SC24News

Study, Pray, Sleep, Relax

Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Pina | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 – 9:00 am EDT Pop-Up Fitness

Get up and get moving with Pop Up Fitness in STEM City USA.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News

Each morning host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore.

POD TV – Food for Thought | SC24News 12:00 – 12:30 PM EDT SC24NewsEmpowering You

Afro News at Noon | SM auditorium 12:00 – 1:00 pm EDT Steward Auditorium

Touching on different topics involving the African American community and beyond.

Naijha Speaks | SC24News 12:00 – 1:00 pm EDT SC24News

Naijha SPEAKS! Find your vegan soul. Check out the latest LIVE broadcast interviews, panel discussions, cooking demos, and extraordinary events. Browse our playlist for other videos relating to plant-based and vegan living through a multicultural lens.

POD TV – Food for Thought | SC24News 1:00 – 1:30 PM EDT SC24News

Wall Street Hackers

Friday, February 28th

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation

Join our Host Anthony Ray as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation

With a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with Literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming SC24News

NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming SC24News

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

24-Hour Christian Lofi Radio | Steward Auditorium 24-Hour Programming SC24News

Study, Pray, Sleep, Relax

Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Pina | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 – 10:00 AM EDT SC24NewsEach morning host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore.

New Life Recovery Show | SC24News 12:00 – 1:00 PM EDT SC24News

It's all about mental health. If I think better, I do better!