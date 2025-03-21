Who's Who to honor CCG Publisher & CEO at 2025 Awards Ceremony

Since 1989, Who’s Who in Black Baltimore has recognized the achievements of prominent individuals in the city’s civic life and various industries, including business, technology, sports, and entertainment.

This year, Career Communications Group publisher and CEO Tyrone Taborn will be honored at a reception and reveal program scheduled for April 9, 2025.

"I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve been named a Game Changer by Who’s Who in Black Baltimore," Taborn shared on LinkedIn. "I’m honored to be recognized among Baltimore’s changemakers, and I look forward to continuing this journey of innovation, empowerment, and making a positive impact. The future is here, and we’re shaping it together."

Taborn is recognized for launching STEM City USA, a 2D metaverse that builds AI-driven digital twins to enhance training, education, workforce development, and community engagement.

"Our mission is clear," Taborn emphasized. "We aim to provide equitable access to technology and opportunities for all." He added that this recognition highlights the power of AI, the Metaverse, and emerging technology to drive meaningful change on a large scale.

Having led Career Communications Group for over three decades, Taborn has overseen the company’s growth into a producer of award-winning magazines, websites, and conferences focused on STEM talent.

The Who’s Who publications offer an opportunity to recognize African American men and women who have made significant contributions in their fields, as well as those whose community service has improved the quality of life for others, whether on a citywide or neighborhood level.