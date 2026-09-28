William J. Makell Jr. Champions AI Education and Economic Advancement

In January 2026, William J. Makell Jr. was a featured speaker at the AI Insights Summit, an online event hosted by Alicia Lyttle, founder CEO of AI Inno Vision. Makell offered practical insight into how artificial intelligence is used in business.

A few weeks later, Makell, a retired U.S. Coast Guard captain and a longtime participant of the BEYA Conference, led a seminar on machine learning in business at BEYA, alongside executives from Boeing and UL Research Institutes.

Makell addressed both students exploring career options and professionals seeking to enhance their understanding of artificial intelligence.

Previously, Makell has introduced students to the aerospace industry at the BEYA Conference and led the BEYA STEM Flight Mentoring program in 2019.

During the fall of 2025, he completed his AI Consultants Certification and became a member of the International Association of AI Consultants.

According to its website, the International Association of Artificial Intelligence Consultants is a leading organization that connects AI experts worldwide.

Makell continues to help leaders and business owners adopt the latest technological innovations.

In April 2026, he announced that he will lead a workshop on business, artificial intelligence, and the wealth gap at a Baptist church in Washington, D.C.

The workshop provided the community with practical strategies for economic empowerment in the era of AI.

Makell is president and CEO of WJM Success Solutions, which he founded in September 2011 after his military service.

He regularly collaborates with colleagues and AI consultants to demystify artificial intelligence and help business owners enhance their skills.

Recently, Makell shared insights on AI in business on his professional page and will join thousands of entrepreneurs at the AI Business Summit from September 30 to October 2.

He will also speak at the AI NEXTGEN America Conference in Baltimore on October 9-10, where he will discuss what artificial intelligence is, what it isn't and why it matters.

The AI NEXTGEN America Conference, hosted by Career Communications Group in Baltimore from October 9-10, will convene students, educators, professionals, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and policymakers to discuss AI’s impact on work and society.

The event aims to foster inclusive dialogue and ensure all stakeholders contribute to conversations about AI’s influence on jobs, education, privacy, and communities.

Seminars will clarify what AI is, address misconceptions, and highlight its impact on daily life. Topics include workforce trends, emerging careers, and the skills needed for an AI-driven economy.

Panelists will discuss data centers, the electric grid, and the relationship between AI and energy systems.

Additional sessions will explore AI’s role in manufacturing, engineering, skilled trades, education, healthcare, cybersecurity, national defense, and finance.

Attendees will also hear keynote addresses on the future of AI in America and strategies for leveraging energy and infrastructure for competitive advantage.

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