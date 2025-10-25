WOC STEM Day 2: Waves of Change Awards Ceremony

The 2025 Waves of Change (WOC) Awards Ceremony took place on Friday, October 24, in downtown Baltimore. Read the full story in Women of Color Magazine.

The evening began with the Community Service Award, given to individuals who use their talents not only to innovate but also to support others.

Jennifer Fisher Golden, director and senior counsel in the engineering, test & technology unit at The Boeing Company, received this award. She mentors students and small businesses on intellectual property (IP) law and shared that she first grasped the idea of volunteering in school after finishing her work early in grade school and being asked to assist a student who had recently arrived from abroad.

Golden described service as the quiet strength of being helpful, building bridges where none existed, and creating opportunities for others to shine. In intellectual property law, she noted, there is a blend of science, technology, engineering, and math with legal expertise, equity, access, and transformation.

Dr. Victor McCrary, vice provost for National Security Innovation at the Catholic University of America and chair of the National Science Board, presented the next community service award to Aliyah B. Gibbs, an AI adoption specialist and developer of Gen AI agents at Lockheed Martin.

Gibbs also teaches coding through her organization, Aliyah's Intelligence. She emphasized the importance of young people seeing role models who resemble them in the technology field.

The Impact Award was given to Nia Jetter, senior principal technologist at Amazon Global Robotics, who is breaking new ground by reducing barriers to understanding technology and nurturing emerging talent.

Bethany King Wilkes, Ph.D., postsecondary education programs manager at UL Research Institutes, received the Educational Leadership Award for Corporate Promotion of Education.

Wilkes described her path from engineering intern to educator as unconventional but deeply meaningful and expressed pride in helping to create opportunities for all students interested in safety science.

Sabrina N. Thompson, CEO and founder of Girl in Space Club, was honored with the Outstanding Technical Contribution Award for her groundbreaking work in space suit design, efforts to address underrepresentation in leadership, and initiatives to provide accessible pathways for marginalized communities.

Dr. Ying Lu, metrology lab lead at General Motors, was awarded the Pioneer Award for her contributions to metal welding of aluminum to steel using Ultrasonic plus Resistance Spot Welding, integrated process-performance simulation of resistance spot welded advanced high-strength steel, in-situ velocity measurement during ultrasonic spot welding of aluminum alloy, and binder jetting additive manufacturing.

Special recognition awards were presented to several outstanding individuals.

Aura Miroslava Cervantes Torres, an environmental compliance engineer at Ford Motor Company, was recognized for her leadership in initiatives that enhance sustainability in manufacturing, improve efficiency, and align waste management with ecological stewardship.

Terri Michelle Roberts, PhD, a software product manager at Lockheed Martin, also received a special recognition award for her dedication as a mentor, role model, and collaborator. At Lockheed Martin, Roberts plays a crucial role in supporting the missions of fifth-generation warfighters, including the F-22 and F-35. In her personal life, she is a passionate foodie, baker, pilot, and mother of a 4-year-old daughter who was present in the audience to cheer her on.

Lakesha Bates, head of the flight systems integration and test branch at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, won a managerial leadership award for her exemplary problem-solving skills in NASA's mission.

Another award recipient in this category was Tameka Page-Green, CTO and director of innovative integration and technical excellence at SAIC. Her work ensures innovation and reliability across various technology platforms, including communications infrastructure and data integration. Additionally, she mentors the next generation to lead with both skill and compassion.

Bonnie Rushing, a senior master sergeant in the United States Air Force and a student at the University of Colorado, received the IT Leadership Award.

Harika Vinnakota, a security engineer at Leidos, Inc., also won an IT Leadership Award. In her role, she develops advanced cybersecurity automation tools and helps build trust in an increasingly connected world. Harika expressed gratitude to her family and husband for their support and gave a special mention to their newborn son.

The Fintech Leadership Award was awarded to Sanjam Khurana, vice president of finance and CFO at The Boeing Company.

Other recipients of Professional Achievement Awards included Madeline Augustin, a senior manager with Phantom Works Digital Engineering at Boeing; Shelby Avery, a Lincoln marketing manager; and Jessica L. Murphy, PhD, a professor of technology and emergency management at Jackson State University.

In his remarks, Tyrone Taborn, co-founder of the Waves of Change STEM Conference and publisher of Women of Color Magazine, recognized legacy award winners Nicholas Donofrio and J.T. (Ted) Childs Jr., who played pivotal roles in helping corporate leaders turn values into action and have been instrumental in supporting the conference since its inception more than 30 years ago.

He emphasized the importance of remembering history and showcasing contributions for future generations. Taborn also acknowledged young professionals who attended the conference despite the loss of funding from grant-making bodies.

The Career Achievement Award went to Angela C. Williams, senior vice president and chief information security officer at UL Solutions, and Kim Anstett, chief operating officer of EPIQ.

Anstett is an experienced technology executive with a distinguished career leading global product development, enterprise platforms, data analytics, digital transformation, and cybersecurity initiatives. Most recently serving as Global CIO at Trellix, Anstett has held senior leadership roles at Iron Mountain and Nielsen, including Global CTO and CIO.

She is an agent of change, known for building high-performing, diverse teams and delivering scalable, cost-effective business solutions. Her leadership has consistently led to the successful execution of technology strategies, business process automation, and the integration of large-scale acquisitions.

During the Passing of the Torch Ceremony, Dr. Pamela McCauley, a participant in the very first WOC STEM Conference, reflected on its history. In 2019, she received the Technologist of the Year award and noted that the diversity in STEM has never been about one group. Dr. McCauley congratulated the new Technologist of the Year, Tamla Olivier, president and CEO of BGE.

This is more than a personal achievement; it's a platform to open doors for others, Olivier said.

As President and CEO of BGE, Maryland's largest utility and the nation's oldest gas provider, Olivier oversees service to over 2 million customers. Her career spans HR, customer operations, and senior leadership roles across Exelon's energy companies. Olivier is the first Black woman to lead BGE in its 200-year history—a milestone that is as symbolic as it is substantial. Her leadership reflects a deep commitment to innovation, reliability, and access.

"We're not just keeping the lights on, we're lighting the way to a more equitable energy future. STEM is for everyone—and it's up to us to ensure the door stays open."

Her journey through traditionally exclusive spaces has shaped her inclusive leadership style—one that prioritizes mentorship, transparency, and teamwork. Read the full story in WOC Magazine.