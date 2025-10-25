WOC STEM Day 3: Technology Recognition Event

Dr. Kendall Harris, the interim dean of the Fowler School of Engineering at Chapman University, returned as the host for the Technology Recognition Event at the 30th annual Waves of Change Conference.

Outstanding science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) professionals were honored with technology all-star, rising star, impact, and fintech leadership awards during the event.

Ashley Harris, director of global community impact at World Wide Technology (WWT) and not related to Dr. Kendall Harris, was among the first corporate speakers to address the audience.

She congratulated the 2025 award recipients on behalf of WWT and praised the conference for fostering community over the past thirty years and encouraging innovation in STEM. Harris noted that the event’s theme, "Modernizing the Nation Through Technology," was especially relevant as digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity continue to reshape how we live, work, and connect. At WWT, modernization involves more than just adopting new technologies; it also focuses on investing in people.

Among the winners were 14 professionals from WWT and Softchoice, a company within World Wide Technology.

Recipients of the technology all-star and top women in finance awards represented a variety of sectors, including retail, system integration, information technology, medical devices, healthcare solutions, aviation, and higher education.

Reflecting on the conference’s origins, Tyrone Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group, co-founder of the WOC STEM Conference, and publisher of Women of Color magazine, highlighted that challenges present opportunities to embrace new technologies and their applications in the workforce.

He emphasized the importance of attending workforce development conferences and engaging with experts who provide fresh perspectives. Additionally, he stressed the need for young people to view these award winners as role models and mentors in STEM fields.

The Impact Awards recognize women who lead significant social change and transformation, with honorees selected for leadership in technology, community development, and entrepreneurship.

The 2025 Impact Award recipients included:

a pioneering roboticist advancing autonomous systems

a tech leader fostering innovation while supporting families affected by cancer

a higher education strategist achieving notable retention improvements and equitable results at two major universities

a tech workforce leader enhancing accountability and sustainable partnerships

a long-time advocate for educational access, health equity, and economic opportunity in Baltimore

a fourth-generation publisher modernizing a prominent Black media institution

a civic leader preserving African American history through education

a Baltimore native promoting youth leadership, entrepreneurship, and emotional wellness since 2015

a VP of Partnership Development at NPower; and a STEM visionary and digital equity advocate connecting underserved communities to future careers.

Other Impact Award winners included a strategist and technologist enhancing performance and innovation in state economic development, an economic development leader expanding innovation, marketing, and capital access for Maryland entrepreneurs, and a fundraising strategist and nonprofit consultant who has raised over $70 million for impactful causes.