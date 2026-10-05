WOC STEMship Program Shaping Skills and the Future Workforce

Every October, National Women in AI Month highlights the achievements of women in artificial intelligence and encourages more women to pursue careers in the field.

Despite women comprising nearly half of the U.S. workforce, they remain underrepresented in AI and data roles.

To address this gap, Career Communications Group and its WOC Magazine have championed contributions in STEM for over thirty years through media, mentorship, and outreach.

This year’s WOC STEMship AI Training Program, hosted during CCG's AI Week continues this legacy.

This year’s WOC STEMship AI Training Program, hosted during CCG's AI Week continues this legacy. The program introduces participants to AI fundamentals, agentic AI, and the importance of human oversight in responsible AI use.

Using innovative platforms such as STEM City USA and ASCEND Knowledge on Demand, participants engage in community-driven, interactive learning that extends beyond the classroom.

The training emphasizes practical AI applications—such as using AI as a tool, intern, advisor, or agent—and teaches essential skills like prompting, decision intelligence, and distinguishing facts from assumptions.

A key takeaway is the importance of framing the right questions before seeking AI-driven solutions, fostering critical thinking and strategic problem-solving.

The WOC STEMship AI initiative culminates with the AI NEXTGEN America Conference, a national event designed for students, professionals, educators, and community leaders.

The conference features seminars on how AI is reshaping jobs, education, healthcare, national security, and more.

Attendees gain insights into the skills needed for an AI-driven economy and are encouraged to ask questions and participate in discussions free of technical jargon.

Through these efforts, CCG and its partners are not only empowering women in AI, but also building a more skilled, informed, and engaged future workforce for everyone.