Women of Color STEMship Puts AI Skills, Human Judgment and Career Readiness Into Action

Artificial intelligence was not treated as a distant technology or an abstract workplace trend during the 2026 Women of Color STEMship. It was presented as something professionals need to understand, question and learn to use now.

Held aboard Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady during an Oct. 2-7 voyage from New York to Bermuda, the WOC STEMship combined professional development, networking and experiential learning with a concentrated focus on artificial intelligence, data, robotics and the changing workplace.

The message running through the program was clear: AI may accelerate work, but people remain responsible for judgment, decisions and outcomes.

Moving From AI Awareness to AI Readiness

Rather than simply introducing participants to AI tools, the STEMship curriculum was designed to move learners from understanding technology to applying it.

The learning journey included five courses covering generative AI, data-driven decision-making, emerging technologies, data science and AI, and technology-enabled leadership. Participants then brought those lessons together in an ASCEND Application Lab focused on solving career or workplace challenges.

The approach reflects a larger shift taking place across Career Communications Group's workforce-development programs. Women of Color programming has increasingly emphasized AI training and upskilling as employers and workers confront rapid changes in technology and the skills required to succeed in an AI-enabled economy.

AI in 45: Making Artificial Intelligence Practical

The STEMship opened its technology training with AI in 45, an accelerated introduction designed to make generative AI understandable and useful.

Participants practiced using AI for tasks including drafting, summarizing, brainstorming, organizing information and learning. Just as important, they were taught to improve their instructions to AI systems and critically evaluate the results.

The framework emphasized three responsibilities: verify, protect and use human judgment.

That distinction is increasingly important as generative AI becomes embedded in everyday professional tools. Knowing how to produce an AI-generated answer is only one skill. Knowing whether that answer is accurate, appropriate and safe to use is becoming a workplace competency of its own.

Data Must Lead to Decisions

The From Data to Decisions session, led by Chardae Varlack, pushed participants beyond information gathering.

Its framework was straightforward:

DATA → INSIGHT → DECISION → ACTION

Participants explored how AI can serve as an analytical tool for identifying patterns while learning to separate facts from assumptions and determine what actions the available evidence actually supports.

The underlying principle placed responsibility firmly with people. AI can accelerate analysis, but humans remain accountable for interpreting the results and deciding what happens next.

Looking Beyond Chatbots

Another highlight, WOC 1453: Tech Innovations: AI, Robotics, and Beyond, expanded the conversation beyond generative AI.

Participants explored artificial intelligence alongside robotics, automation, sensors, networks, edge computing and the physical infrastructure required to support AI, including computing capacity, electricity, cooling systems, facilities and people.

The course also connected those technologies with practical applications in infrastructure, education, healthcare, telecommunications and senior care. Its focus was not simply on understanding what new technologies can do, but identifying where an individual's skills and career can intersect with the emerging technology economy.

That focus reflects a theme that has emerged across Women of Color programming: professionals should not simply follow AI trends. They should learn how to become problem-solvers who can use AI to address meaningful challenges.

That philosophy was also articulated by AI consultant and engineer Aliyah Gibbs, a Lockheed Martin AI adoption specialist and Black Girls Code instructor recognized at the 2025 WOC STEM Conference. Gibbs emphasized the importance of developing more AI-focused problem-solvers rather than simply following the latest technology trends.

Building the AI and Data Skill Stack

On the final training day, WOC 1454: Data Science and AI: Skills for the Future helped participants distinguish among artificial intelligence, data science, machine learning, deep learning and generative AI.

Participants worked through realistic data scenarios, looking for patterns, identifying missing information and separating evidence from assumptions.

The course also addressed some of the risks that accompany AI adoption, including poor data quality, hallucinations, insufficient human review and the use of unapproved tools.

Participants were challenged to leave the experience with a 30-Day AI + Data Readiness Plan, turning the training into a personal roadmap for continued development.

Putting People at the Center of AI

Technology alone was not the endpoint.

The Digital Leader's Edge: Leveraging Technology and AI to Elevate Human Capital asked participants to consider whether new technology actually improves the people and organizations using it.

The course emphasized selecting worthwhile use cases, reducing repetitive work, verifying AI output and building employee confidence through training and low-risk experimentation.

It also presented an important leadership principle: time saved through AI should be reinvested in learning, innovation, mentoring and strategic contribution rather than treating efficiency alone as the measure of success.

The desired outcome was AI adoption that protects quality, trust, accountability and human contribution.

Why Virgin Voyages

The choice of Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady was not simply about taking a professional-development program to sea. The ship itself became part of the STEMship learning experience.

Innovation requires more than information. It requires curiosity, imagination and a willingness to experiment. Those qualities often come naturally to children, but professional responsibilities can make them harder for adults to access.

Virgin Voyages created an environment where adults could be kids again. Participants could explore, laugh, play, try something unfamiliar and give themselves permission to imagine. That spirit complemented a program centered on artificial intelligence and emerging technology because learning about the future also requires the ability to imagine possibilities that do not yet exist.

Between conversations about AI, data, robotics, leadership and career development, participants were immersed in an environment that encouraged discovery and connection. The separation from traditional offices, conference rooms and classrooms helped create space for a different kind of professional learning.

Just as important was the support behind the experience.

From David Gadson to onboard event manager Iva and the Virgin Voyages staff, the partnership helped make an event of this complexity feel almost effortless. Their coordination allowed the Women of Color team to focus less on the mechanics of operating a program at sea and more on the participants, curriculum and relationships that defined the STEMship.

That combination of serious learning and purposeful play was not separate from the STEMship mission. It was part of it.

The experience demonstrated that professional development does not always have to look or feel like work. Sometimes innovation begins when people are removed from familiar routines, surrounded by new experiences and given permission to ask a simple question:

What if?

For professionals preparing to navigate an AI-enabled future, rediscovering that sense of imagination may be as important as learning the technology itself.

A New Model for Women of Color in the AI Economy

The STEMship arrives as CCG expands the role of Women of Color programming within a broader AI workforce-development strategy.

CCG leadership has described a growing focus on addressing public uncertainty about artificial intelligence, upskilling the existing workforce and preparing students and early-career professionals for occupations that are changing rapidly as AI develops.

That work also builds on the Women of Color STEM Conference's longstanding emphasis on representation, leadership and access to opportunity. Previous WOC honorees have represented fields ranging from aerospace and biotechnology to artificial intelligence and finance, while emphasizing mentorship and creating pathways for the next generation.

The 2026 STEMship translated that legacy into a new challenge.

For women navigating the AI economy, the objective is no longer simply to have a seat at the technology table. It is to understand the technology, question it, shape how it is deployed and help determine who benefits from it.

The future of AI will require engineers and data scientists. It will also require leaders with judgment, curiosity, ethical awareness and the ability to connect technology with real human needs.

For the women aboard the WOC STEMship, that future was not something to wait for.

It was something to begin building.