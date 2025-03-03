Women's History Month: Krystal's Exciting Journey in Systems Engineering

In honor of Women's History Month, STEM City USA proudly presents founding member Krystal Porter, a talented solutions architect at Leidos. Read on as she shares her fascinating journey and the impact of her work in the dynamic world of systems engineering!

My passion for connecting the dots has made systems engineering the perfect fit for me.

Systems engineering is found in every industry because it involves optimizing processes, tools, and teams to create efficient and scalable solutions—designing technical infrastructures, streamlining operations, or improving collaboration.

People often say, “Jack of all trades, master of none,” but I’ve embraced being a master of integration—bringing together distinct parts to create cohesive solutions.

I aim to make meaningful contributions to systems engineering, mentor the next generation of STEM professionals, and take on leadership roles that push the boundaries of innovation.

First Steps

I hold a Master of Engineering in Systems Engineering from the University of Virginia and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

I initially pursued finance due to my fascination with the stock market and insurance industry, which gave me an analytical foundation. Now, with my background spanning both technical and financial disciplines, I bring a unique perspective to solving business and engineering challenges, bridging the gap between technical innovation and strategic decision-making.

Continuous learning is key

I’m over 70% complete with my PhD in Systems Engineering. While I delayed pursuing my master’s degree for a decade, I remained committed to this goal even through profound personal challenges, including losing my mother midway through the program.

Professionally, this degree validates the expertise I have developed through direct experience and leadership roles while adding formal credentials that reflect my capabilities.

Since earning my degree, I have seen doors open for expanded opportunities, leadership responsibilities, and a greater ability to drive meaningful impact.

Climbing the systems administrator career ladder

I began my corporate career in 2004. Still, my professional foundation was built through valuable internships at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, a major beverage company, and the United States Postal Service.

These diverse experiences shaped my understanding of business environments, financial markets, and operational systems. My time at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange strengthened my analytical skills. It provided firsthand exposure to risk assessment and financial modeling—skills that continue to serve me well in my career.

In 2009, I joined Leidos—an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations.

In a technology enablement lead role, I drove innovation through corporate independent research & development (IRAD) initiatives, focusing on developing artifacts, branding strategies, and cost models.

A key achievement was procuring requirements software and a collaborative tool that streamlined the collection of enterprise-wide ideas, enhancing team efficiency.

As a primary liaison between corporate IRAD teams and the Leidos sectors, I matched IRAD capabilities with contract pipelines, ensuring our technological advancements aligned with business growth opportunities.

Additionally, I leveraged Power BI analytics to track adoption rates and provide data-driven insights to senior leadership, leading to more informed decision-making and strategic investment in emerging technologies.

I have advanced to the Leidos Division Solutions Architect role in the national security sector. I apply my diverse experience to address complex challenges in this critical domain.

This position allows me to develop and implement cutting-edge solutions that enhance national security capabilities, leveraging my background in systems engineering and technology enablement. I am particularly excited about the opportunity to drive innovation, lead cross-functional teams, and contribute to mission-critical initiatives.

‘Lead from the front, embrace responsibility and maintain unwavering accountability’

The military instilled in me a methodical approach to problem-solving, strategic decision-making, and the ability to remain calm under pressure. These fundamental skills have proven invaluable throughout my career, especially in high-stakes environments where precision and critical thinking are essential.

One of the most significant lessons I learned was the power of adaptability and resilience in high-pressure situations.

For example, during the deployment of a critical system, I had to pivot and adjust our strategy when unforeseen challenges arose quickly—skills I first developed during my military service. These values, combined with self-discipline, have shaped my professional approach and my entire life philosophy.

Whether leading complex projects, managing cross-functional teams, or developing innovative solutions, I approach each challenge with the same discipline and strategic foresight that the military instilled in me.

Inspiration and motivation

At my core, I am a problem solver who thrives on complexity. My curiosity drives me to understand systems at a deeper level—how they work, how they connect, and how they can be improved.

As a technologist, I naturally gravitate toward STEM projects that challenge me to think critically and innovatively. One of the most rewarding projects I have worked on involved optimizing a workflow automation system that significantly improved efficiency and reduced costs.

Seeing the tangible impact of innovation fuels my passion for STEM and reinforces my commitment to continuous learning. Additionally, I am passionate about achieving a sustainable work-life integration that allows me to thrive professionally and personally. As I progress, I see opportunities to engage in thought leadership, sharing insights on systems optimization, AI integration, and data-driven decision-making within my industry.

When Krystal Porter received a Chicago Mayoral award for student achievement in high school, she had no idea where the recognition would lead. Or how her early fascination with the stock market would impact her future.

The award provided a paid internship and a scholarship. Over the next two years, as a junior employee at ING Barings, she spent time on the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, transmitting order information related to trades in various markets, including futures and options commodities, S&P options, and currency markets.

According to Krystal, this experience gave her early exposure to the financial markets and solidified her interest in financial investments.

Krystal earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Illinois, Chicago, focusing on asset management, investments, budget analysis, and financial analysis.

She also joined the university's Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), a program that prepares students for military service as commissioned officers.

After completing her studies, Krystal spent the next decade in the U.S. Army, retiring as a signal corps, psychological operations, and logistics officer in March 2014.

In 2009, while serving in the Army Reserves, she joined SAIC as a systems administrator.

Since 2014, Krystal has been with Leidos, where she has held various positions, including network administrator, special projects team lead, technical writer (creating and editing technical documents according to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) requirements), systems engineer, lead engineer, chief of staff to the Defense Group Chief Technology Officer, technology engagement lead, and engineering, integration, and operations division solutions architect.

Krystal believes continuous learning is essential for managing complex projects, leading cross-functional teams, and developing innovative solutions.

Her expertise spans technical and financial realms, enabling her to tackle business and engineering challenges—effectively bridging the gap between technological innovation and strategic decision-making.

She is approximately 77% through her PhD in Systems Engineering, despite facing personal challenges, including losing her mother while pursuing her master’s degree.