Workforce Innovation and Renewable Energy Leadership

Career Communications Group marked the U.S. Department of Labor National Apprenticeship Week from April 26 to May 2, 2026, celebrating the initiative’s new spring schedule.

The event, led by the Department of Labor nationwide, emphasized the role of Registered Apprenticeship programs in developing a skilled workforce, supporting the economy, and offering debt-free career opportunities.

Career Communications Group joined national partners to host open houses, career fairs, and panels, contributing to a record number of activities across all 50 states and territories under the theme "America at Work: Making America Skilled Again through Registered Apprenticeship."

On its STEM City USA platform, Career Communications Group hosted a virtual job fair and artificial intelligence training, connecting high school students and transitioning veterans to careers in AI, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and other high-demand fields.

In partnership with Virtual Intros and Career Circle, the event expanded digital access to career pathways and direct employer engagement.

Participants interacted with employers, colleges, and training providers, attended live sessions on AI and emerging technologies, and explored apprenticeships, certifications, and career opportunities.

The event focused on preparing talent for a workforce shaped by artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

Attendees learned how AI, cybersecurity, and quantum computing are transforming industries and how to leverage these tools for future careers.

The summit highlighted sectors vital to national growth, including education, workforce development, government, defense, healthcare, health technologies, travel, hospitality, retail, and digital commerce.

To enhance impact, organizers featured voices from students, apprentices, veterans, workforce leaders, and AI policy experts, as well as professionals such as cybersecurity analysts, systems engineers, health IT specialists, biomedical technicians, STEM educators, and supply chain and AI-driven customer experience roles.

David Jones will speak on AI, energy, and communities in October

The Energy & Utilities segment included renewable energy technicians and smart grid operators, with David Jones, CEO of Lumena Energy, speaking on innovations in AI-driven renewable energy and smart grid technology.

Jones serves on Career Communications Group's Workforce Development Committee, which includes over 4,000 award recipients from CCG events.

The committee supports AI bootcamps, STEM City youth labs, AI readiness programs, career bootcamps, and networking opportunities.

Courses range from foundational to advanced, including applied machine learning and a flagship quantum computing executive leadership program.

In October, Jones will return as the featured speaker at Career Communications Group's AI NEXTGEN Conference in Baltimore, leading the "Who Powers AI?" seminar focused on data centers, energy, the electric grid, and local communities.

The AI NEXTGEN America Conference is presented in partnership with the University of Maryland Global Campus.

Career Communications Group supports the event with its digital learning platforms and AI tools, including STEM City USA, Ascend, and Collin AI.

The event is designed for students, professionals, educators, employers, and community leaders, and is inspired by the vision of a stronger America.

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