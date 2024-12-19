Obituary: Dr. Kevellis Johnson (1977 - 2024)

A celebration of life service was held on December 1, 2024, for Dr. Kevellis Johnson (April 1977 - November 2024) at the Immanuel Temple First Born Church of the Living God in Florida.

The service was presided over by Bishop Randy Williams, with Pastor Theotis Gaddis serving as the eulogist.

The family of the late Dr. Johnson expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the kind expressions, phone calls, visits, and prayers that supported them during their time of bereavement.

Dr. Johnson grew up in Panama City, Florida. He was the son of the late Larry Johnson, an elder in the church, and Cassandra Bell.

Dr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Lori Whiddon-Johnson; his mother, Cassandra; and his sons, Kristian Whiddon and Kevellis L. Johnson II. He is also survived by his brother, sisters, his stepfather, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends from the Immanuel Temple Church family.

Dr. Johnson passed away on November 20 in Panama City. The funeral service took place on Sunday, December 1, at the Immanuel Temple FB Church in Marianna.