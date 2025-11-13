2012 BEYA Winner makes CIO World's Most Admired Leaders to Watch list

CIO World has announced that Dr. Melvin Greer has been honored as one of their "Most Admired Leaders to Watch in 2025."

According to the media group, Greer is redefining leadership boundaries in artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and analytics. His work ranges from pioneering advancements in cloud computing and edge sensors to mentoring the next generation of tech talent. His research in agile software development, cloud computing, and business analytics has led to the development of new global standards, tools, and methodologies.

The book Metaquake by Tyrone Taborn delves into Greer's groundbreaking contributions to AI-driven security.

As the chief data scientist at Intel Corporation, he was named "Artificial Intelligence Executive of the Year" at the Washington Exec Pinnacle Awards, which recognize individuals who significantly impact government contracting. In 2012, while Greer was a chief strategist in information systems at Lockheed, he received an Outstanding Technical Contribution Award at BEYA for his contributions to cloud computing and service-oriented architecture. He is also the inventor of Thundercloud, an application designed to expedite access to the Cloud for incident responders.

In an interview with USBE Online, Greer discussed his role in building Intel's data science platform through artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and cognitive computing, emphasizing the transformation of data into a strategic asset for both public sector and commercial enterprises.

Greer holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems and Technology and a Master of Science in Information Systems from American University in Washington, D.C. He has also completed the Executive Leadership Program at the Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University and the Entrepreneurial Finance Post Graduate Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

With a lifelong curiosity about science and how things work, Greer is currently writing new books on artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) security, which will be his sixth and seventh books.

He is a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, participating in the Government-University-Industry Research Roundtable (GUIRR). He engages with the International Monetary Fund/World Bank Bretton Woods Committee, focusing on how the deployment of enabling technologies relates to private sector development, commercial opportunities, global financial stability, and social responsibility.

Greer has also served on the Board of Trustees for Capitol Technology University in Laurel, Maryland, and on the Board of Directors for the Northern Virginia Children's Science Center. He was a Fellow at the National Cybersecurity Institute in Washington, D.C. His best advice for students is to find a mentor, develop a personal brand, plan their careers, and remain flexible.

