2012 BEYA Winner is a new VP at Lockheed Aeronautics

Roderick McLean is now vice president for sustainment operations at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, bringing over 30 years of experience in various roles.

In a LinkedIn announcement, McLean shared that he has seen how important sustainment is to mission success, providing the expertise and discipline needed to keep warfighters and allies ready across the Aeronautics portfolio.

He now leads a team of nearly 5,000 sustainment professionals worldwide and aims to build on their strong record.

McLean has overseen programs for the C-130 Hercules, C-5 airlifter, LM-100J commercial freighter, and P-3 Orion. The Marietta site manufactures Center Wing Assemblies for the F-35 Lightning II and supports the F-22 Raptor.

As vice president and general manager of the F-16/F-22 Integrated Fighter Group, he managed over 3,000 employees working on new aircraft production, avionics, integration, product support, and sustainment for the F-16 and F-22 fighters.

His work also included international partnerships with Japan’s F-2 fighter and several Korean programs, such as the T-50 trainer, F/A-50, and KF-X aircraft. He was responsible for program performance and finding ways to align programs for ongoing success. Earlier, he served as F-16 Deputy Vice President and Program Director for projects in the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia.

McLean joined Lockheed Martin in 1994 as a radar systems engineer and has held roles including Aegis SPY-1D radar development, advanced systems engineering manager, Littoral Combat Ship proposal lead, integrated product team lead, chief systems engineer, and executive assistant to a business unit president. Before joining Aeronautics, he worked in Lockheed Martin Government Affairs, supporting the Corporate Headquarters Executive Staff.

McLean earned his electrical engineering degree from North Carolina A&T State University, a master’s in engineering from Georgia Tech, and an MBA from the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.

He has served on the Engineering Advisory Board at North Carolina A&T, the Metro Atlanta Chamber Board, and is a member of the Executive Leadership Council. He has also served on the Drakken International Board and is a certified Director with the National Association of Corporate Directors.

McLean received a Professional Achievement award at the 2012 BEYA STEM Conference.