A Visit That Signals National Attention

The 2025 BEYA (Becoming Everything You Are) Stars & Stripes Mentoring and Dinner brought new visibility to the intersection of STEM education, equity, and civic leadership. Among the event’s most high-profile attendees was Pastor Mark Burns—a nationally known faith leader and advocate whose presence underscored the growing cultural and political relevance of the BEYA mission.

Best known as “The President’s Pastor” for his role in national faith-based advocacy, Burns has long been a vocal proponent of education and opportunity in historically marginalized communities. His participation in BEYA programming offered a powerful alignment between grassroots engagement, institutional advancement, and national conversation.

From BEYA to the National Stage

Following his impactful appearance at the Stars & Stripes Dinner, Pastor Burns traveled to the nation’s capital where he participated in National Day of Prayer events at the White House. While there, he publicly voiced his support for the work being done through BEYA—calling attention to the need for sustained investment in STEM pathways and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Burns highlighted BEYA as a prime example of a transformative initiative working to build talent pipelines, enhance technological competitiveness, and drive equity across the board.

“Initiatives like BEYA are not just celebrations—they’re solutions,” Burns noted during his visit. “They represent what’s possible when we believe in the potential of every community.”

× Expand President Trump and Dr. Burns

Advocating for HBCU Excellence and STEM Access

During his time in Washington, Burns used various public platforms to amplify the voices and values championed by BEYA. His advocacy emphasized the vital role of HBCUs and the importance of partnerships that bridge education, government, and industry.

At BEYA, he spoke passionately about the need to confront long-standing opportunity gaps in the tech and defense sectors. “We must invest in institutions that are investing in the soul and strength of our future,” he said to the Stars & Stripes audience. “HBCUs are that investment.”

Burns’ words resonated beyond the ballroom, connecting with a national audience increasingly attuned to the intersection of equity, education, and leadership.

Expand CCG Burns and Taborn Burns and Taborn

Strength in Strategic Alliances

Throughout BEYA, Burns connected with a broad coalition of leaders, including deans of engineering schools, corporate executives, and community advocates. These relationships reinforced the shared goal of creating scalable, inclusive talent pipelines that reflect the diversity of America’s future workforce.

He also spent time with Dr. Tyrone Taborn, Founder of Career Communications Group and the visionary behind BEYA, US Black Engineer magazine, and STEM City USA. Their shared commitment to uplifting underrepresented voices in STEM was a reminder that advocacy must be both local and national, personal and institutional.

A Movement Gaining National Momentum

Pastor Burns’ support of BEYA at the national level signals that the conference is not just a professional gathering—it is a growing movement for change. As more public figures bring attention to BEYA’s mission, the platform becomes even more effective in reshaping the narrative around STEM equity, innovation, and opportunity.

“BEYA isn’t just an event,” Burns remarked. “It’s a blueprint for the future of America.”