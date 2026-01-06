Army establishes 49B AI/ML career path

Seven years after the U.S. Army established a center to integrate large language models (LLMs) and artificial intelligence (AI), the Army has announced a career path for officers.

Focused on artificial intelligence and machine learning, the new 49B AI/ Machine Learning Officer is recognized as an area of concentration and military occupational specialty (MOS).

The strategic purpose of this new MOS is to provide the Army with a core group of uniformed experts who can accelerate the integration of AI and machine learning.

This move supports the Army’s shift toward becoming more data-driven and AI-enabled.

These specialists will apply their talents to a wide range of applications, including accelerating battlefield decision-making, streamlining logistics, optimizing supply chain and maintenance operations, supporting robotics and autonomous systems, and fielding and managing the next generation of battlefield robotics.

The new career field will be rolled out in phases. The first group of officers will be chosen through the Army’s Volunteer Transfer Incentive Program (VTIP) starting in January 2026, with reclassification completed by the end of that year.

At first, the 49B will be available to all officers who qualify for the VTIP, but those with technical backgrounds in AI/ML will have an advantage.

Officers selected for the 49B will undergo graduate-level training and gain hands-on experience in building, deploying, and maintaining the Army's cutting-edge AI-enabled systems.

Their primary role will be to operationalize these advanced capabilities across the range of military operations.

Last summer, a news source that provides information about the U.S. military, service members, veterans, and their families, reported that the Army was in the process of establishing an AI-centric field.

Another news source dedicated to the U.S. military's acquisition, development, and use of technology reported that the Army commissioned tech executives with AI backgrounds from Meta and Palantir as lieutenant colonels. These executives will serve as senior advisors in the Executive Innovation Corps.