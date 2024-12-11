VADM Anthony Winns Named 2025 Distinguished Graduate of U.S. Naval Academy

Vice Admiral Anthony L. Winns, USN (Ret.), Naval Academy Class of 1978, has been named one of four recipients of the 2025 Distinguished Graduate Award by the U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association and Foundation. He joins fellow honorees Admiral Jonathan W. Greenert '75, former Chief of Naval Operations; Captain Sunita L. Williams '87, renowned NASA astronaut and International Space Station commander; and Ms. JoAnna L. Sohovich '93, accomplished business leader and corporate board director.

As National Chairman of the BEYA (Becoming Everything You Are) Stars and Stripes Military Alumni Association, VADM Winns continues to make significant impacts in STEM education and leadership development. His initiatives have reached over 40,000 students and professionals, championing diversity and excellence in STEM fields.

A distinguished graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy who graduated with distinction, VADM Winns has transformed his remarkable military career into a powerful force for educational advancement. His initiatives include founding the BEYA National Scholarship Foundation and co-founding the BEYA National STEM Student Mentoring Program, which has inspired more than 7,000 high school students to pursue STEM careers.

VADM Winns' commitment to STEM education was recognized in 2007 when he received the BEYA "Career Achievement in Government" Award for his inspirational leadership. His military career includes several prestigious commands, including Patrol Squadron Eleven, USS ESSEX (LHD-2), and service as the Naval Inspector General. He was the first officer in his Naval Academy class to achieve flag rank.

Following his military retirement in 2011, VADM Winns brought his leadership expertise to Lockheed Martin, where he served as President of the Middle East-Africa region and later as Deputy, Lockheed Martin International and Regional Executive for Africa-Latin America. He currently serves on corporate boards and as a trustee of the Naval Academy Foundation Athletic and Scholarship Programs.

Based in Orlando, Florida, VADM Winns continues to inspire the next generation of military and civilian leaders through his dedicated work in STEM education and mentorship. His selection as a Distinguished Graduate further recognizes his outstanding contributions to both military service and STEM education.