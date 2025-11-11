Veterans Day: Nov 11, 2025

A group of veterans, who initiated the Stars and Stripes event at the BEYA STEM Conference 20 years ago, has facilitated mentorship, scholarships, programs, and partnerships. The original committee included notable veterans such as Johnnie Wilson, Lester Lyles, Joe Ballard, Al Edmonds, Walter Davis, Stephen Rochon, and Tyrone Taborn, publisher of USBE magazine, which has produced the annual BEYA STEM Conference for 40 years.

The story of Adam (not his real name) highlights the support of veterans for national defense and their ongoing dedication after active duty.

Recently graduated from high school, he felt both excited and uncertain about his future. Adam found himself at a pivotal moment in his life. He pondered a significant question: How could he make a positive contribution to his family and community?

One evening, while reading about veterans in USBE magazine, Adam was inspired by their passionate advocacy for service.

Service is an integral and vibrant part of the American spirit, one veteran told the magazine. It invites us to explore various paths we can take—whether through military or public service—each offering unique experiences that can range from two transformative years to a rewarding lifelong journey.

These insightful words sparked a sense of purpose within Adam.

He also read about the impact that military science instructors had on students in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC).

The ROTC is a college-based program that trains students to become officers in the U.S. military. It combines academic study with leadership training, physical fitness, and professional development, leading to a commission upon graduation. Requirements vary by branch but often include minimum age, academic scores, and GPA, with opportunities for scholarships and financial aid.

In USBE magazine, veterans emphasized the integrity and responsibility that military science instructors instilled in their students. One veteran noted that their dedication truly stands out. As Adam absorbed the teachings of the veterans, he began to view the military as a pathway to personal growth and development.

He realized, "The military is not just a duty; it's a powerful tool for acquiring valuable experiences, developing essential skills, and learning to work effectively as part of a team."

Encouraged by their guidance, Adam explored various services, drawn to their commitment to developing future leaders through comprehensive training and support. One day, while reading, he stumbled upon the words of Manson Brown, a prominent leader in the Coast Guard. In Washington, D.C., Brown noted that the Coast Guard played a pivotal role in cultivating future leaders by providing transformative training that builds skills and instills a deep sense of confidence.

With each new revelation, Adam became increasingly convinced that joining the military was the right path for him. The prospect of serving while developing as a confident leader invigorated him. After careful consideration, he decided to enlist, driven by a strong desire to make a positive difference in his community and beyond.

Months later, as he stood in his uniform surrounded by fellow recruits, Adam reflected on his journey.

He could still recall the motivating words and visualize the veterans' inspiring vision of leadership. In that moment, he understood that his choice was not solely about service; it was about being part of a larger mission to protect, serve, and uplift the lives of others.

Through his new experiences, Adam embraced growth opportunities, built lasting friendships, and learned the true essence of success: making a meaningful impact on the lives of others.

With each challenge he faced, he remembered the wisdom of those who inspired him and recognized he was precisely where he was meant to be.

Thus began a rewarding journey of service, leadership, and positive impact, defining not only his future but the heart of his identity as an American.

In 2020, Black Americans enlisted in the military at rates close to or slightly above their population share, comprising approximately 19% of enlisted personnel and 21% of the Army in 2024.

Black women enlisted at the highest rates among all groups, representing nearly a third of female service members. Motivations for enlisting include education, career growth, and new challenges. Over 350,000 Black and African American members serve in active and reserve roles in the U.S. military.