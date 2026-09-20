An Eagle’s Recognition: Tyrone Taborn Honored for a Lifetime of Opening Doors in STEM

There are awards that recognize achievement, and there are moments that illuminate why the work mattered in the first place.

For Tyrone D. Taborn, Saturday evening was one of those moments.

On September 19, 2026, the Rock Hill Turner Foundation gathered engineers, military leaders, educators, entrepreneurs, students, families, and friends at Kahler Hall in Columbia, Maryland, for its second annual charity fundraiser. Its theme, “Building a Brighter Tomorrow through STEM Empowerment of our youth and career professionals,” could easily describe much of Taborn’s life’s work.

That evening, the publisher, chairman, and CEO of Career Communications Group was named the Corporate Eagle Award Winner.

For Taborn, the honor was deeply personal. But the story behind it stretches far beyond one evening and one award.

Building a Place Where Talent Could Be Seen

Long before diversity in STEM became a familiar corporate objective, Career Communications Group was documenting the engineers, scientists, technologists, military leaders, educators, and executives whose accomplishments were too often missing from mainstream publications.

Taborn helped build a media organization around a deceptively simple proposition: achievement deserves to be seen.

Through U.S. Black Engineer & Information Technology, Hispanic Engineer & Information Technology, conferences, awards programs, professional development initiatives, and later digital platforms, CCG created a record of accomplishment while connecting generations of professionals with employers and one another.

That record matters.

More than a decade ago, CCG placed more than 100 back issues of U.S. Black Engineer & Information Technology, dating to 1984, online through Google Books. It was more than digitization. It was preservation, ensuring that decades of Black achievement in engineering and technology would remain accessible to students, researchers, families, and generations not yet born.

The Corporate Eagle Award recognized that larger body of work.

An Evening Surrounded by Engineers

The Rock Hill Turner Foundation celebration was especially fitting because Taborn was surrounded by people whose careers represent the world CCG has spent decades chronicling.

The evening’s keynote speaker was Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Thomas P. Bostick, Ph.D., NAE, P.E., founder and CEO of Bostick Global Strategies and former commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Lloyd C. Caldwell Jr., P.E., retired director of military programs for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was also recognized as an Eagle Award winner.

Then there were the young people.

The program recognized scholarship and grant recipients pursuing fields including pre-engineering and neuroscience. An environmental grant recognized Howard County Recreation & Parks.

In that sense, the evening formed a bridge.

At one end were accomplished professionals whose careers represented decades of leadership. At the other were young people just beginning to imagine what their own careers might become.

Between them were the institutions, mentors, families, companies, educators, and advocates necessary to turn possibility into opportunity.

That space between generations is where Taborn has spent much of his career.

More Than Recognition

Taborn’s biography in the evening’s program described the familiar milestones: publisher, chairman and CEO of Career Communications Group; service on boards; partnerships connecting diverse talent with leading employers; publishing; television; conferences; and recognition accumulated across decades.

But biographies have limits.

They can record what someone has done. They have a harder time explaining why it matters.

The deeper legacy of CCG can be found in thousands of individual stories.

A student opening a magazine and seeing an engineer who looks like her.

A young professional attending a conference and meeting an executive who becomes a mentor.

An employer discovering talent outside its traditional recruiting networks.

An accomplished engineer finally seeing a career of quiet excellence documented for the historical record.

And, years later, another young person discovering that record and realizing the path has been traveled before.

That is how a publication becomes an institution.

It is also how recognition becomes responsibility.

The Work Continues

The technology surrounding that mission has changed dramatically.

Print gave way to the web. Archives became searchable. Conferences expanded into digital communities. Virtual environments created new ways for people to meet. Artificial intelligence is now changing how information is created, discovered, preserved, and shared.

Taborn has repeatedly moved CCG toward those new frontiers while holding onto the central purpose that shaped the organization from the beginning: make talent visible and connect it to opportunity.

The Rock Hill Turner Foundation is pursuing that future from another direction, supporting STEM and environmental organizations through scholarships, grants, resources, and educational participation.

That made Saturday night less a convergence of two organizations than a convergence of two ideas about what the future requires.

Young people need education.

They need opportunity.

They need mentors.

They need resources.

But they also need evidence.

They need to know that people before them walked into engineering schools, laboratories, corporations, government agencies, military commands, and technology companies and succeeded.

Someone must preserve that evidence.

The Eagle and the Next Generation

Receiving the Corporate Eagle Award offered Taborn an opportunity to look backward. Yet the significance of the evening was found just as clearly in looking across the room.

At the scholarship recipients.

At the engineers.

At the educators.

At the retired military leaders.

At the people still building.

An Eagle Award honors accomplishment, but an eagle also offers another metaphor: perspective.

From a distance, a career can appear to be a collection of magazines, conferences, partnerships, awards, technologies, and organizations.

Seen together, they reveal something larger.

They reveal infrastructure.

Infrastructure for opportunity.

Infrastructure for memory.

Infrastructure for the next generation.

For Tyrone Taborn, Saturday night was an honor. For the community assembled around him, it was also a reminder that opening a door is only the beginning.

Someone must make sure the door remains open.

And someone must tell the next generation that it is there.