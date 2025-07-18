The BEYA Stars and Stripes Career Day Ambassadors have become the latest members of the high school science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) community to congratulate Nick Abrams on his latest career move.

This week, Nick, a linebacker from McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland, made headlines by committing to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Ranked as the No. 16 linebacker prospect and No. 249 overall recruit in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Nick has shown exceptional athletic potential.

In addition to his athletic accomplishments, Nick spends Saturdays with the BEYA Stars and Stripes Career Day Ambassadors, where he discusses opportunities for pursuing post-high school education.

During these one-hour Saturday sessions, students learn from professionals thriving in various careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), including scientists, technologists, engineers, mathematicians, entrepreneurs, and athletes.

Young people host the BEYA Stars & Stripes Career Day live on STEM City USA every second Saturday of the month.

One key role of student ambassadors is to lead this event on the STEM City USA platform .

In various press interviews, Abrams stated that he chose the Bulldogs because they offer the best opportunity for him to play at a professional level after college and meet his expectations.

He began playing football in the eighth grade, starting as a receiver on the junior varsity team during his first year at McDonogh.

He transitioned to varsity and became a linebacker in his sophomore season in 2023.

Additionally, Abrams will serve as a captain for the Eagles in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) conference championship games.