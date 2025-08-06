BEYA (Becoming Everything You Are) Is for Everyone

It is both welcoming and inspiring to see the growing number of white professionals—and others from diverse backgrounds—submitting nominations for the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) and the Modern-Day Technology Leaders Luncheon. This moment is more than symbolic. It’s a reminder of how far we’ve come—and how essential it is to preserve the values that got us here.

For almost forty years, the BEYA Conference awards have been regarded as one of the most prestigious recognitions in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

These awards have consistently celebrated excellence, from innovation to business development. BEYA has always focused on achievement.

Having a BEYA award on your résumé serves as a strong symbol of professional success, leadership, and influence. It represents more than just a trophy; it conveys that you have made a significant impact in STEM and that your peers and community acknowledge your contributions.

Beyond the Name: The Truth About BEYA

The Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA) conference name honors a particular history. Since its beginning, BEYA has been celebrated during Black History Month in February and during or close to National Engineering Week.

However, Black History is American history, so BEYA has never been exclusive.

From the start, BEYA has recognized the contributions of Indigenous engineers and STEM professionals from Asian, Hispanic, Indigenous, White, and Black backgrounds alike. What connects the honorees is not their identity but their impact.

Over time, BEYA's tagline, "Becoming Everything You Are," has evolved, reflecting the event's fundamental value. This tagline has become so closely associated with the brand that it often serves as the de facto official name

BEYA was founded to create space in a world where recognition was far from equitable. It continues to exist because too many brilliant minds remain overlooked in the very systems they help to build.

But BEYA isn’t about looking backward—it’s about looking ahead. It’s about equity, excellence, and elevation.

At a time when some corporations are quietly retreating from diversity commitments and disbanding employee resource groups, the rise in cross-cultural participation in BEYA is a powerful rebuttal.

It’s proof that progress doesn’t belong to one group—it belongs to all of us, and it’s up to each of us to protect it.

Nominate a Leader Who Deserves Recognition

As we gear up for the 40th annual BEYA Conference, we are inviting nominations for individuals who are shaping the future of STEM.

Whether they’re rising stars or seasoned changemakers, BEYA is the place where their work is seen, valued, and celebrated.

New for 2026

In response to requests for greater flexibility, BEYA is welcoming self-nominations for the first time. However, self-nominated candidates must meet a higher standard, so we strongly recommend the endorsement of a third party to add context and credibility.

The Time Is Now

Nominate someone who inspires you. Someone whose work is building a better world. Someone who, regardless of race, gender, or background, represents the very best of what STEM can be.

Because BEYA is for everyone. Always has been. Always will be. Inclusion is not a trend. It is a responsibility. And excellence in STEM—no matter where it comes from—deserves to be recognized at the highest level.

Nomination Deadline: August 31, 2025

Submit at: www.ccgheroes.com

Conference Dates: February 12–14, 2026 | BEYA STEM DTX Conference

Tyrone Taborn is the founder and chairman of the BEYA STEM Conference and CEO of Career Communications Group.