BEYA's Ken Washington inducted into AIMBE College of Fellows

The American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) has announced the induction of Kenneth Washington, Ph.D., senior vice president and chief technology and innovation officer at Medtronic, into its College of Fellows.

Election to the AIMBE College of Fellows represents one of the highest professional honors for medical and biological engineers, as it includes the top 2 percent of professionals in these fields.

Membership in the College recognizes those who have made exceptional contributions to research, practice, or education in engineering and medicine, pioneered new and emerging technology fields, made significant advancements in traditional areas of medical and biological engineering, or developed innovative approaches to bioengineering education.

Dr. Washington was nominated, reviewed, and elected by his peers and members of the College of Fellows for his work in translating artificial intelligence approaches into medical technology, enhancing personalization and connectivity, and laying the technological foundation for the industry's next century.

In a LinkedIn post, Washington expressed his gratitude and excitement about stepping into the future of MedTech, stating, "I am honored to be inducted into the 2025 College of Fellows of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE)."

He added his appreciation for the opportunity to leverage his extensive engineering career to advance healthcare innovation at Medtronic.

He acknowledged that the recognition aligns with AIMBE's mission to pioneer new and emerging technology fields.

Washington received the top award at the 38th annual BEYA STEM Conference.