David Steward: The Richest Black Man in America, But Not for the Reasons You Think

David Steward, the founder and chairman of World Wide Technology (WWT), is often recognized as the richest Black man in America, with a personal fortune valued in the billions. His journey from humble beginnings to creating one of the largest and most successful technology companies in the world is a testament to his business acumen and visionary leadership. But those who know him understand that Steward’s true wealth doesn’t reside in his financial success. It lies in his faith, his love for people, and his unwavering commitment to giving back. His impact stretches far beyond the business world, touching the lives of countless individuals through his philanthropy, leadership, and dedication to causes close to his heart—especially in the fields of technology and education.

From Humble Beginnings to Building a Global Tech Giant

David Steward’s story is one of perseverance and faith. Born in 1951 in Clinton, Missouri, during the segregation era, Steward faced significant challenges early in life. Despite these obstacles, he graduated from Central Missouri State University with a degree in Business in 1973 and built a successful career in sales and management with companies like Federal Express and Missouri Pacific Railroad. However, Steward always had a bigger dream: to start his own business and provide comprehensive technology solutions for businesses in need.

In 1990, with little capital but a lot of faith, Steward founded World Wide Technology (WWT) in St. Louis, Missouri. The early years were tough, and there were times when WWT struggled financially, barely able to make payroll. But Steward’s vision, perseverance, and commitment to treating customers like partners helped WWT grow steadily. Initially a reseller of technology products, WWT soon expanded into offering full-scale technology solutions—ranging from cloud computing and data analytics to cybersecurity and digital transformation services.

WWT’s big break came when the company secured contracts with government agencies and Fortune 500 companies, positioning it as a trusted technology partner. Today, WWT is a global leader in IT services, with over 8,000 employees and annual revenues surpassing $14 billion. But despite the company’s massive success, Steward has remained grounded in his faith and committed to using his wealth and influence to serve others.

Faith, Family, and a Legacy of Giving Back

David Steward’s greatest wealth, however, is not found in his financial achievements but in his deep-rooted faith and his commitment to his family and community. Together with his wife, Thelma, Steward has raised two children, Kimberly and David II, both of whom have followed in their father’s footsteps, embracing values of integrity, hard work, and service. Kimberly is an Oscar-nominated film producer, and David II leads Lion Forge Animation, a media company dedicated to diverse storytelling.

For Steward, family and faith are inseparable from his professional life. His strong Christian faith guides every decision he makes, both in business and in his personal life. He views his success as a gift from God and believes it is his responsibility to use that success to bless others. Steward’s philanthropy is expansive, and through the David and Thelma Steward Family Foundation, he has provided millions in donations to causes related to education, youth development, military families, and underserved communities. One of his most cherished efforts is supporting military families, providing scholarships, and helping veterans transition into civilian life.

Education is another major focus for Steward. He believes deeply in the power of education to transform lives, and he has funded countless scholarships and mentoring programs for students from underserved communities. Steward’s philanthropic efforts are not limited to financial contributions—he is personally involved in many of the initiatives he supports, providing guidance and mentorship to young people who are just beginning their careers.

A Vision for the Future: Founder of STEM City USA

One of the most significant contributions David Steward has made in recent years is his role as a founder and supporter of STEM City USA. This innovative platform, developed in partnership with Career Communications Group (CCG), is designed to provide access to educational and career resources in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields, particularly for underserved communities. The virtual city serves as a hub for education, training, and career development, offering students, professionals, and educators a digital space to learn, collaborate, and build their futures.

Steward’s vision for STEM City USA is rooted in his belief that technology can and should be used to bridge gaps in education and opportunity. In a world where digital access and technological literacy are critical for success, STEM City USA provides a solution to help close the digital divide. Through virtual conferences, career expos, mentorship programs, and immersive learning experiences, STEM City USA offers participants the tools they need to succeed in the tech-driven economy of the future.

But STEM City USA isn’t just about education—it’s about creating opportunities for those who have historically been left out of the tech boom. Black and underrepresented communities have often lacked access to the resources and networks needed to thrive in STEM careers, and Steward has made it his mission to change that. By supporting STEM City USA, Steward is helping to build a pipeline of diverse talent that can shape the future of technology and innovation.

WWT’s involvement with the platform further strengthens Steward’s commitment to advancing diversity in STEM. As a leader in the technology industry, WWT has partnered with STEM City USA to provide mentorship, internships, and career pathways for students and professionals across the country. Steward envisions STEM City USA as a vehicle for real, lasting change—a platform that will inspire the next generation of engineers, technologists, and innovators, especially those from underrepresented communities.

The Richness of True Wealth

David Steward’s success story is one of perseverance, faith, and giving back. Though he is often recognized as the richest Black man in America, his real wealth lies in his heart. From building World Wide Technology into a global powerhouse to creating opportunities for underserved communities through STEM City USA, Steward’s legacy is one of service, compassion, and a commitment to making the world a better place.

Steward’s leadership in technology, his support of military families, and his dedication to providing educational opportunities for young people have made a lasting impact on countless lives. His role as a founder of STEM City USA is an extension of his life’s work—creating a more equitable and inclusive future for all.

While the world may see David Steward as a billionaire, those who know him understand that his true wealth comes from his love of God, his devotion to his family, and his passion for helping others. His life serves as a reminder that success is not just about what you have but what you give to others. Through his faith, family, and philanthropy, David Steward has shown us that the richest people are not those with the most money, but those who make the greatest impact.