Honoring Aerospace Milestones

On January 2, 2026, the National Academy of Engineering announced a celebration of 250 years of engineering as part of the U.S. semi-quincentennial. An NAE video highlights the impact of aerospace engineering on transportation and exploration.

American engineers pioneered aviation through powered flight and helicopter design, enabled space exploration with rockets, human spaceflight, and planetary rovers, and advanced satellite technology for communication, navigation, and GPS.

Career Communications Group has recognized many trailblazers in aerospace in its publications, including:

Guion S. Bluford Jr., the first African American to travel to space. While at NASA, he flew on four Space Shuttle missions between 1983 and 1992.

In 1983, as a member of the Orbiter Challenger crew on the STS-8 mission, he became the first African American in space. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Pennsylvania State University in 1964, a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology in 1974, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Aerospace Engineering with a minor in Laser Physics from AFIT in 1978.

Walt W. Braithwaite, a former Boeing executive, played a key role in introducing CAD/CAM and IGES technology at the company.

In 2000, he was named president of Boeing Africa. The Walt E. Braithwaite Legacy Award at the BEYA Conference honors his contributions. Braithwaite earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the American Institute of Engineering and Technology in 1965.

While at Boeing, he received a master's degree in computer science from the University of Washington in 1975 and a master's in industrial management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1981 as a Boeing Sloan Fellow. He completed his Ph.D. in technology and business processes at Rushmore University.

Christopher T. Jones is currently chief of operations at The Leadership Compass.

He earned a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park, in 1997, a master's in Aerospace Engineering and Engineering Management from the University of Dayton in 1991, and a bachelor's in Aerospace Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1982.

The National Air and Space Museum Wall of Honor lists Dr. Jones's accomplishments in academia, industry, and government service. According to the citation, his service has directly contributed to advancing aerospace technology and to the defense and security of the United States and its allies.

Dr. Jones directed and oversaw engineering, technology development, and integration into aircraft, avionics, and other aerospace systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, and those of allied nations. His organization supported more than 60 major subsystems and different types and models of aircraft, including bombers, fighters, unmanned aircraft, helicopters, electronic aircraft, cargo and refueling aircraft, and commercial-derivative aircraft.

In the past, Dr. Jones was instrumental in the airborne early warning and battle management command and control, where he was responsible for all U.S. E-2 Hawkeye support and international E-2 Hawkeye programs. He provided technical leadership during the aircraft design, development, production, and fielding, and was a key member of the technology insertion and integration teams.

Before joining Northrop Grumman, Dr. Jones worked at Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, where he led analysis, flight tests, and research on innovative rotorcraft technologies. He was Sikorsky's technology lead on the RAH-66 Comanche helicopter program and served as chief systems engineer for the Naval Hawk program.

×