MEET JAIR CLARKE: The Trusted CTO for Boards, Builders, and a Borderless Digital Future

What if your next AI strategy didn’t come from a slide deck—but from someone who has built billion‑dollar systems, led global technology for Microsoft and Disney, and now advises one of America’s most successful Black entrepreneurs?

Meet Jair Clarke—founder and CEO of Laigic, fractional CTO to CEOs and boards worldwide, and special technical advisor to David Steward, chairman and founder of World Wide Technology.

Clarke is on a mission to help organizations navigate artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and scalable innovation without sacrificing culture, trust, or community. His approach is human‑centered, multilingual by design, and grounded in a career that spans four Fortune 50 companies, national security work, and public company boardrooms.

“Ninety percent of people with college degrees aren’t even on LinkedIn,” Clarke says.

“If you’re only looking where tech tells you to look, you’re already missing most of the world’s potential.”

From Lockheed to Laigic: A Career Built on Impact

A graduate of the University of Miami and a national football champion, Clarke began his technology career at Lockheed Martin, where he earned the Corporate STAR Award and personally engineered humanitarian software delivered to 27 African nations.

He went on to hold senior leadership roles at IBM Watson, Disney, and Microsoft, where he ultimately oversaw a $1B+ organization within Microsoft’s $175B+ global business. At Microsoft, Clarke led large‑scale commercial systems and AI initiatives spanning healthcare, financial services, energy, media, retail, public sector, and technology.

His career also includes Top Secret SCI Full Scope Polygraph clearance and leadership of U.S. counter‑narcotics technology initiatives supporting multiple federal agencies.

Clarke’s work has earned national and global recognition, including:

Top 100 CTO Award

Top 100 Most Influential African American Leaders

National Diversity Council Honor

Multiple Disney Global Technology and Vibrancy Awards

U.S. Military Admiral and General Commander Coin Awards

Today, he also serves on the board of directors for Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF).

What Is Laigic?

Laigic is Clarke’s platform for delivering elite, board‑level technology guidance without the burden of traditional consulting models. Through fractional and interim engagements, Laigic helps organizations move quickly and responsibly across complex digital terrain.

Laigic services include:

Board and CEO strategy sessions

AI and digital transformation roadmaps

M&A and technology readiness analysis

Executive coaching

Virtual and onsite keynote engagements

Multilingual platform and ecosystem architecture

Clients range from early‑stage founders to global enterprises. Engagements are designed for speed, clarity, and flexibility, with typical turnaround times of one week or less.

“Laigic isn’t about outsourcing innovation,” Clarke explains. “It’s about embedding wisdom into your organization—on your terms.”

Aligned with STEM Life and STEM City USA

Clarke’s philosophy closely aligns with the mission of STEM Life Magazine: making emerging technologies such as AI and immersive platforms accessible, relevant, and human.

His recent collaboration with the BEYA Conference and STEM City USA introduced a multilingual, privacy‑first social connection platform designed to extend engagement beyond a single event. The platform enables participants to connect based on shared interests, skills, and goals; supports organic micro‑communities and small‑group interactions; and protects identity until users mutually choose to connect.

“We’re designing digital tools to build authentic human connection,” Clarke told STEM Life.

“Not technology for technology’s sake, but technology that serves people and community.”

Fast Access to Board‑Level Technology Expertise

Laigic offers flexible engagement models designed to meet organizations where they are:

Seasonal

Clients select one core service, such as an AI roadmap, board or CEO consultation, M&A analysis, executive coaching, or a virtual keynote.

On Demand

Clients select any two services to address immediate strategic needs.

The Collab

A comprehensive engagement that includes roadmaps, multiple board or executive sessions, M&A support, coaching, and onsite speaking.

All engagements include rapid turnaround and flexible pause or cancellation options.

Trusted by Boards, Built for Builders

From startups and universities to government agencies and Fortune 500 companies, Jair Clarke is trusted for his ability to translate complexity into clarity and vision into execution.

Whether advising a boardroom, designing a digital ecosystem, or shaping the future of AI‑enabled community, Clarke brings global perspective, disciplined execution, and grounded values.