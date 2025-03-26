Obituary: Perone Melvin Johnson (1958-2025)

BEYA Chairman Tyrone Taborn has expressed his condolences to the family of Perone Melvin Johnson, who was the brother of Dr. Kedrick Scribner, the executive director of the Kedrick Scribner Foundation, a long-time partner of the BEYA STEM Conference.

Scribner announced the passing of his brother, Perone Melvin Johnson (1958-2025), earlier this week.

Taborn stated, "Rest in peace, Melvin. Your legacy of strength, love, and faith will live on in the hearts of those who knew you."

At the age of 19, Melvin enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he achieved the rank of Sergeant. During his service, he was a standout athlete, winning several championships as a member of the Marine Corps Traveling Basketball Team.

A highlight of his military career was being stationed at the Headquarters of the Marine Corps, specifically Marine Barracks 8th & I, where his impressive height of 6'5" allowed him to stand among the President's Own.

Melvin graduated from the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Class of 1977, and continued his education at Valley College in Martinsburg, West Virginia, where he earned an Associate of Arts degree in Business Administration.

Following his honorable service, Melvin transitioned into a successful career managing several Popeye's Chicken locations throughout Prince George's County and Baltimore City.

Known for his culinary skills, he was affectionately nicknamed the "Goulash King," delighting many with his unique dishes featured on the Popeye's menu.

In 2010, he answered a higher calling. He became a Minister of the Gospel, passionately preaching sermons and leading group meetings at the VA Regional Office in Huntington, West Virginia, where he worked as a claims assistant.

He later concluded his career at the VA Regional Office in Baltimore, dedicating his efforts to helping fellow veterans navigate their claims.

Melvin is survived by his mother, Marlene; his daughter, Laura; and his grandchildren, Natalia Wilson, Sebastian Henson, and Lorenzo Henson. He is also mourned by his sisters, Tarjia, Kim, and Shervanne, as well as his brothers, Kedrick and Clarence.

He leaves behind a host of nephews and nieces, including Maurice, Brandon, David, ZyAire, Kedrick Jr., Miranda, Kedria, Darius, and Darielle, as well as a multitude of cousins and friends.