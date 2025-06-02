Obituary: Doris Freeland Cole (1929 - 2025)

The staff at Career Communications Group join friends and family in mourning the loss of Doris Freeland Cole, who passed away on May 5, 2025, at the age of 95.

Doris was the mother of Stephanie C. Hill, a top BEYA winner and dedicated STEM philanthropist.

Born on October 28, 1929, in Baltimore, Maryland, Doris lived in the same city throughout her life, outliving her husband, Harry A. Cole, who passed away in 1999.

Harry was a notable figure as the first African-American elected to the Maryland Senate and the first African-American to serve on the Maryland Court of Appeals.

Celebration of life events for Doris were held at Heritage United Church of Christ in Baltimore.

She was a source of light for her daughters, Stephanie, Harriette, and Susan, and a loving wife.

The Harry A. Cole Judicial Council expressed their condolences to Mrs. Cole's family, recognizing the couple's significant contributions to the legal community.