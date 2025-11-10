Honoring U.S. Military Veterans on November 11

This Veterans Day weekend, the American Battle Monuments Commission invited the public to join in honoring the service and commitment of America’s veterans.

The commission announced plans to host Veterans Day ceremonies at several locations from November 9 to 11, encouraging both local communities to commemorate U.S. service members throughout the nation’s history.

Veterans Day is traditionally celebrated on November 11, marking the anniversary of the end of World War I at the 11th minute of the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Veterans Day commemorates the service of all U.S. veterans, not just those who have died while in military service.

In recognition of this day, USBE Online honors Rick and Isabella Piña.

On social media, Rick expressed their deep gratitude for those who have served the nation.

Together, Rick and Isabella have contributed a combined 46 years of service in the U.S. Army, giving them firsthand experience of the dedication, sacrifice, and commitment required in military service.

The long-time married couple thanked all veterans for their service, which has protected freedom in America and strengthened the nation.

Rick mentioned that their company, Inspired Solutions, embodies military values such as integrity, excellence, and mission focus.

Moreover, he highlighted the company’s commitment to hiring veterans, acknowledging that the leadership, discipline, and problem-solving skills developed through military service lead to exceptional performance in the contracting field.

Tune in to the couple's ministry, Today's Word, five days a week on STEM City USA.