Retired Military Leaders Take Key Leadership Roles

A Bridge 2 Light has announced that retired Army Lieutenant Gen. R. Scott Dingle has joined as Chronic Disease Awareness Brand Ambassador.

As former United States Army Surgeon General, Dingle will help expand the organization's reach and support families and communities affected by chronic disease, the school-to-prison pipeline, and the reintegration of formerly incarcerated individuals.

With extensive military medical leadership, Dingle offers expertise to help underserved communities overcome barriers to essential needs. During one of the many mentoring sessions at BEYA 2021, more than 350 students received several career and life lessons from leaders such as Dingle, who was serving as U.S. Army Surgeon General.

Separately, AFCEA announced that Lieutenant General (Retired) Bruce Crawford, USA, will become President and CEO following Lt. Gen. Susan Lawrence’s retirement.

AFCEA is a nonprofit membership association that advances professional knowledge in communications, IT, intelligence, and security for military, government, academia, and industry, serving more than 30,000 members.

During a 34-year Army career, Crawford mentored hundreds of Soldiers, from cadets and privates all the way up to colonels. He spoke at high schools and advised students on their career paths. For this mentoring, he was named Engineer of the Year at the BEYA Conference.

Additionally, President Donald Trump announced on social media that he had nominated the new leadership of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The list of outstanding doctors includes Erica Schwartz, as director of the CDC. Previously, Dr. Schwartz served as Deputy Surgeon General during Trump's first term. Schwartz made the cover of the Veterans issue of USBE magazine in 2018.

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