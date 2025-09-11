September 11 Memorials

September 11, 2001, remains one of the nation's darkest days. Today marks the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

On September 11, many people across America honor the 2,977 lives lost in the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon—either through donations to The Never Forget Fund, which supports educational initiatives that keep the stories of 9/11 alive, or by creating memorials of remembrance.

A total of 2,977 people from 93 nations were killed, with 2,753 in New York City, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 on Flight 93.

Since that day, many first responders and rescue workers have continued to suffer from the effects of hidden injuries sustained during their efforts. Few demonstrated as much bravery as the first responders in New York City.

Congress officially designated September 11 as Patriot Day through a joint resolution on December 18, 2001, and later expanded it to include a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

This day serves as a solemn reminder of the resilience, courage, and sacrifices made, highlighting the strength of local communities and the enduring spirit of America.

On that tragic day, the Fire Department of the City of New York lost 343 members, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey lost 37, and the New York Police Department lost 23 officers.

Many others continue to suffer from illnesses related to the events of 9/11.

This year, the City of New York announced on social media that 39 additional names have been added to the FDNY World Trade Center Memorial Wall. These heroes lost their lives due to illnesses linked to the 9/11 rescue and recovery efforts. They paid the ultimate price for their courage and dedication, and their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

According to a New York City photographer, the Tribute in Light shines above Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center, as viewed from the Empire State Building.

Although there are two Tribute Lights side by side, they appear as one from this angle in Manhattan. Kopp, who has over 92,000 followers on X (formerly known as Twitter), shared that every year, on the night of September 11, two powerful beams of light rise from Lower Manhattan into the sky.

Known as the Tribute in Light, this breathtaking memorial honors the lives lost in the 2001 attacks. The twin beams mirror the shape and position of the Twin Towers, symbolizing both absence and resilience.

Initially presented on March 11, 2002, six months after the attacks, the tribute was intended to be temporary. However, its overwhelming impact led to it becoming an annual tradition.

The lights consist of 88 xenon spotlights that project four miles into the sky, making it the most powerful light projection on Earth. On clear nights, pilots have spotted it from as far as 60 miles away.

Behind the scenes, a dedicated crew of lighting specialists, electricians, and volunteers works tirelessly each year to ensure the tribute shines flawlessly from dusk to dawn on September 11.

The Tribute in Light is not just a memorial; it is a beacon—a reminder that even in the darkest times, light will always rise.

Additionally, you can visit the Tribute Hall in STEM City USA, which collaborates with outreach partners to raise awareness about resources that support educational programs sharing the stories of 9/11.