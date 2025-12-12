Shape the Future at the 2026 BEYA Conference

Career Communications Group (CCG), publisher of USBE magazine, has announced the dates for the 2026 BEYA Conference.

The 40th annual science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) event will take place from February 12 to 14.

Along with CCG’s USBE magazine, BEYA40 will bring together thousands of professionals, students, and industry leaders, both in person in Baltimore and online through the BEYA Digital Twin Experience (DTX) platform, to celebrate new ideas and achievements in STEM.

CCG and its partners will give people a chance to connect with students who have a 3.0 GPA or higher and support programs that encourage the next generation of STEM leaders. Click here for more information.

During the 39th annual BEYA STEM Conference, Josué J. López received the 2025 GEM Outstanding Young Alum/GEM Student Leadership Award.

Each year, the National Graduate Education for Minorities (GEM) Consortium collaborates with BEYA to present this award.

Since its establishment in 1976, the National GEM Consortium—a network of corporations, laboratories, universities, and research institutions—has enabled students to pursue graduate education in applied science and engineering.

Over the years, GEM has supported more than 5,000 researchers, professors, entrepreneurs, inventors, and business leaders, including over 500 individuals who have earned doctorates in the physical sciences, life sciences, and engineering.

Presenting the award at BEYA39, Peter Mellado, executive director of Great Minds in STEM (GMiS), introduced López as a senior associate at Fine Structures Ventures and a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) graduate, where he earned a Ph.D. in electrical engineering and computer science.

López has more than 15 years of experience in research and development, focusing on nanomaterials, photonics, and optics. He has co-authored numerous publications cited 1,500 times in peer-reviewed journals.

Mellado noted, “López is enriching the innovation ecosystem by leveraging his experience as a technologist, science entrepreneur, and leader in diversity and equity within the venture capital space.”

In his acceptance speech, López thanked the BEYA Selection Committee for recognizing his work as a technologist, entrepreneur, deep tech investor, and nonprofit advisor.

He stated, “I’m thankful to the National GEM Consortium because the fellowship was essential to my Ph.D. journey. My sponsorship through the MIT Lincoln Laboratory laid the foundation for my Ph.D. thesis at MIT, directly leading to my first startup developing next-generation sensors for autonomous vehicles.

López also took the opportunity to thank his parents, who did not have the same opportunities he experienced growing up.

“They risked a lot to emigrate to the United States to pursue the American Dream,” he said. “I have made significant strides thanks to the diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives invested in me throughout my life. Mentoring talented, underrepresented scientists and entrepreneurs addressing critical challenges in climate change, deep tech, and artificial intelligence (AI) has been a privilege. Let’s continue to invest in the next generation so we can all be empowered to reach our full potential.”