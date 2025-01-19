STEM City USA | Championing the Next Generation with Hope

Although historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have long offered a unique environment that fosters academic achievement, mental well-being, and economic mobility, in 2024, the American Institute for Boys and Men unveiled a groundbreaking study titled HBCUs at a Crossroads: Addressing the Decline in Black Male Enrollment.

This pivotal research tapped into the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System to analyze the enrollment trends of Black men at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The study revealed a crucial statistic: the percentage of Black male students at HBCUs has seen a decline from 38% in 1976 to 26% today. There are fewer Black men enrolled at HBCUs today than in 1976.

This trend offers us valuable insights into various influences, such as inadequate K-12 preparation, the scarcity of Black male teachers, and financial obstacles that many face.

In tandem with this study, the American Institute for Boys and Men also released a 2024 brief that highlights pressing statistics regarding men's health.

Alarmingly, men are living over five years less than women, with Black men facing even more severe outcomes.

The impact of COVID-19 was devastating, taking the lives of 650,000 men, and in 2022 alone, men lost an astonishing 1.5 million years of life due to drug overdoses.

Furthermore, the research indicated that young working-class men (ages 25 to 34) are at a significantly higher risk of mortality compared to their middle-aged non-working-class counterparts (ages 45 to 54).

The institute's exploration into pivotal topics such as Fatherhood & Family, Mental Health, and the experiences of Black Boys & Men discovered an inspiring trend: since the 1960s, fathers have increased their time spent with their children by over 250%!

Although fathers are often labeled as "secondary caregivers," it’s essential to recognize the profound impact they have on their children's lives.

The Save Our Black Men podcast was launched in 2024 and designed to spark important conversations around these critical issues.

With 17 engaging episodes, including one called "Heart to Heart," the podcast addresses heart disease—the leading cause of death for all U.S. adults, with even graver risks affecting the Black community.

Historical and systemic factors contribute significantly to these statistics, leading to a lack of access to both healthcare and nutritious foods.

The podcast also tackles other societal challenges, such as the generational gaps that influence relationships, the nuances of job-hopping versus remaining stagnant in a position without opportunities for advancement, and the complexities surrounding global governance.

Additionally, the Black Church has long been a cornerstone of the African American community, and the podcast provokes thoughtful discussion about its evolving role and cultural relevance.

According to Pew Research, an impressive nine in ten Black adults with a bachelor's degree or higher believe that women having equal rights with men is of utmost importance.

While the majority is clear, awareness among Black adults with some college experience (78%) and those with a high school diploma or less (75%) is comparatively lower.

There’s also a notable gap regarding financial support within families: only about one-third of Black adults who regularly attend religious services (35%) believe that their congregations emphasize the importance of women providing financial support compared to 64% who feel the same about men.

With an engaging spotlight on these issues, the Save Our Black Men podcast is poised to foster conversations, explore solutions, and champion the next generation with hope and determination!