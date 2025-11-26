Thanksgiving Week on Campus

Morgan State recently announced its partnership with local organizations and campus groups for the annual turkey giveaway, providing families with holiday meals and reinforcing its commitment to the community.

A week earlier, SodexoMagic and the university administration hosted the Thanksgiving Dinner for Students at the Thurgood Marshall Dining Hall.

The event featured Thanksgiving favorites, with staff serving the food. Highlights from the menu included roasted turkey, honey-glazed ham, mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing, four-cheese macaroni, candied yams, vegan lentil apple-stuffed butternut squash, assorted pies and cakes, and beverages like apple cider and hot cocoa.

This celebration fostered a sense of community and provided festive cheer for students at Morgan State University.

The 101st Turkey Day Classic is also being celebrated this year in Montgomery, Alabama, and involves a weekend of festivities surrounding the game.

The long-standing tradition is held around Thanksgiving, traditionally on Thanksgiving Day. The event is centered in Montgomery, Alabama, and its festivities include a variety of events, such as a parade, a music festival, and a car show, in addition to the football game.

Alabama State University and Tuskegee University football teams are up against each other for the 2025 Turkey Day Classic.

