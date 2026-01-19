The Powerhouse HBCU President Shaping the Future of Excellence

David Kwabena Wilson, Ed.D., is president of Morgan State University—Maryland’s Preeminent Public Urban Research University. Since 2010, his tenure as a university administrator has not only been transformative, but he has emerged as a leader among college presidents, as well as an advocate for HBCUs and the role they play in serving the needs of their community, state, and nation.

As America reckons with educational equity, talent pipeline development, and institutional transformation, Morgan State—under Dr. David Wilson—is already offering answers.

In a no-holds-barred conversation on leadership, legacy, and the future, two of the nation’s most respected voices in science and equity—Tyrone D. Taborn and Dr. Victor McCrary—offered high praise for the man who has been quietly transforming the HBCU landscape. What they said wasn’t just flattering—it was a full-throated endorsement of a leader they believe is redefining what it means to run a historically Black university in the 21st century.

“David Wilson is one of the boldest presidents in the HBCU community today,” said Dr. McCrary, chairman of the National Science Board and former VP of Research at Morgan. “He’s not just managing a university. He’s building a legacy, positioning Morgan as a national research leader—Tier 1 status is not just a goal for him, it’s a mission.”

McCrary also shared the personal motivation behind his decision to join Morgan’s leadership team years ago. “I came to Morgan because of David’s vision,” he said. “It wasn’t just about filling a position. He made it clear from the beginning that Morgan wasn’t just trying to catch up—it was trying to lead. I knew I wanted to be a part of that.”

Taborn, founder of STEM City USA and a longtime member of Morgan’s Board of Regents, didn’t hold back either.

“What Dr. Wilson has done at Morgan is revolutionary,” Taborn asserted. “He didn’t just step into leadership—he redefined what HBCU leadership could look like in the 21st century. Morgan is now on everyone’s radar because of his relentless pursuit of excellence.

The numbers back it up. Under Wilson’s tenure, Morgan State has seen record-breaking growth in research funding, federal contracts, and global partnerships.

In 2025, Morgan State announced that it attracted $100 million in research commitments for the first time, setting a new high mark with $104.4 million in sponsored research funding, spurring Morgan’s R1 momentum.

The university’s rising status as a public urban research powerhouse has earned it unprecedented attention from federal agencies, multinational companies, and global thought leaders. But it’s not just about prestige—it’s about purpose. Morgan State recently set a record among all Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) by obtaining the highest number of patent awards in a calendar year. In 2023, MSU secured 13 patents, surpassing the previous HBCU record of 11.

"David is not afraid to think globally while acting locally, McCrary emphasized. "He’s bringing in top-tier faculty, doubling research capacity, and still maintaining a community-first ethos. He’s proving that excellence and access can coexist."

Taborn added that Wilson’s approach is fundamentally changing the perception of what an HBCU can achieve.

“David Wilson is not just leading an HBCU,” he said. “He’s building a research enterprise that challenges outdated assumptions about Black institutions. That sends a message far beyond Baltimore; it's influencing federal funding strategies, corporate investment, and even international partnerships."

The momentum is undeniable. New construction projects, expanded doctoral programs, and world-class facilities like the Center for Urban Health Equity and the National Center for the Elimination of Educational Disparities are hallmarks of Wilson’s ambitious blueprint.

Dr. Wilson has a long record of accomplishment in his more than 30 years in higher education administration. He is a nationally recognized 2023 Harold W. McGraw, Jr. Prize in Education winner and a newly elected member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the American Association of Colleges and Universities. Dr. Wilson also serves on the Lumina Foundation Board of Directors, the T. Rowe Price Charitable Board, the TIAA Board of Directors, the Excelsior University Board of Trustees, and the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB) Board of Directors.

Dr. Wilson was appointed to serve on the Board of Advisors on HBCUs.

Dr. Wilson has also served on the NCAA Board of Governors and Division I Board of Directors, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Visiting Committee on Advanced Technology, the Board of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU), and as a member of the National Science Foundation Committee on Equal Opportunities in Science and Engineering.

Among the many recognitions received throughout his professional career, he has been awarded the Maryland Senate’s First Citizen Award and the Ghanaian Transcendent Order of the African Eagle Award.

In addition, Dr. Wilson has been named as a Baltimore Business Journal Top 10 CEO, an AFRO Newspaper ‘Person of the Year,’ a Baltimore Sun Business and Civic Hall of Famer, and one of the Maryland Daily Record’s ‘Power 30’ in Higher Education and a 2024 “Most Admired CEO.” To his credit, Dr. Wilson was named in Forbes as a “Top Black Higher Ed CEO to Watch in 2023.” He has also authored two books and over 20 articles in scholarly journals and other publications.

Before assuming his current position, Dr. Wilson served as chancellor of the University of Wisconsin Colleges and University of Wisconsin Extension; vice president for University Outreach and Associate provost for Auburn University; assistant and associate provost for Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey (Camden); and director for the Office of Minority Programs at the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation in Princeton, New Jersey.

Dr. Wilson received his bachelor’s degree in political science and master’s in education from Tuskegee University, as well as a master’s and doctorate in education from Harvard University. He was also bestowed with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from his alma mater, Tuskegee University.

His educational philosophy is to prioritize the student experience.

As a leader, he builds consensus and strongly believes in transparency. Dr. Wilson aims to make Morgan a leader in producing the next wave of innovators in the U.S., further cementing its call to action of Growing the Future and Leading the World. And if you ask Taborn and McCrary, the country would do well to pay attention. “He's not just the right leader for Morgan,” McCrary declared. “He’s setting the standard for what higher education leadership should look like, period.” According to both men, President Wilson’s greatest strength isn’t just his vision—it’s his discipline and execution.“He’s a disruptor in all the best ways,” McCrary concluded. “And that’s exactly what we need to navigate the future of STEM, workforce development, and global competitiveness.”