This BEYA Educational Leadership Award winner is still making an impact

The National Society of Black Physicists (NSBP) and the National Society of Hispanic Physicists (NSHP) are building on the success of their joint conference in Houston with another event in San Jose. The theme for 2025 is "Physics for the Future of Workforce and Research Development (P-FWRD)."

In February 2025, the NSBP shared a post celebrating the organization's president-elect, Thomas A. Searles, Ph.D.

He received an award for educational leadership at the 39th annual Black Engineer of the Year (BEYA) STEM Conference.

During his speech at the event, Searles dedicated his award to Dr. Gary Harris (1953-2020), a familiar face at BEYA and one of the first African Americans to receive a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Cornell University.

Searles acknowledged that we are in an era where the value of higher education is being questioned. However, he emphasized that the technologies of the future will be driven by individuals with degrees in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

As a testament to Searles' leadership in education, Ashley Blackwell, who earned a doctorate in electrical and computer engineering in May 2025 and is the first in her department to graduate with a focus on quantum information science, described Dr. Searles as "the angel who saved her from slipping through the cracks."

Searles leads the ReACT-QISE Consortium, which connects post-secondary students from underserved communities with opportunities in quantum information science and engineering.

After earning a bachelor's degree in physics from Dillard University, Blackwell enrolled in a doctoral program in electrical and computer engineering at Howard University, where she assisted Searles, her Ph.D. adviser, in relocating his lab to its current location at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

It is truly an honor to guide Ashley to becoming the department's first Ph.D. graduate in quantum information science and engineering, Searles stated to UIC.

"I have been most impressed with Ashley's research capability and her proactive approach to meeting new academic, personal, and technical challenges."

Quantum technology represents a new frontier in powerful, high-speed computing, with significant implications for machine learning and modeling, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and other grand challenges.

Blackwell explained that quantum computing is more advanced and nuanced than the devices we use to browse social media, compose emails, and navigate the Internet.

While traditional computers operate on a binary system of zeros and ones, quantum computers can simultaneously process "yes" and "no" states—effectively adding "maybe" to the conventional vocabulary.

This additional dimension allows quantum computers to address complex problems more efficiently than classical computers.

UIC offers a burgeoning quantum curriculum that includes studies in quantum education, engineering, software, and photonics.

Blackwell's Ph.D. research focused on scaling up and enhancing quantum algorithms—the programs that instruct quantum computers on their tasks.

"I find it remarkable that Ashley has accomplished so much during her graduate studies, from winning prestigious fellowships to presenting at national and international conferences and gaining internship experiences," Searles said, highlighting Blackwell's positions at IBM, ComEd, and the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory.

"Ashley is already a leader in her field, and her work will play a vital role in advancing the widespread adoption of quantum computers."

Blackwell currently evaluates electrical engineering patents for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

She takes pride in her journey, particularly as a mother to her children, Amerie and Amani, whom she raised throughout her doctoral program with the motto:

Mom first, engineer second.

"The road to this point has been long," Blackwell noted. "We're all Black women in this research group, so this accomplishment means a lot to me and everyone around me."

The Society of Women Engineers reports that 82 Black women earned doctoral degrees in engineering in 2023, making up 0.6% of all doctoral degrees awarded.

Although Blackwell is the first Ph.D. graduate from UIC specializing in quantum physics, new undergraduate students continually strengthen the program.

"Slowly but surely, we will produce more master's and Ph.D. students focused on quantum who can enter the workforce and excel in research," Blackwell stated.

She believes that Chicago is the perfect place for students to begin their careers, calling it the "Silicon Valley of quantum."

Blackwell also remarked that earning a doctorate involves achieving multiple outcomes simultaneously. "A Ph.D. encompasses much more than just content. It's about leadership, communication, and public speaking. We acquire numerous transferable skills," she explained. "UIC has a vital role in preparing tomorrow's workforce to be well-rounded. That’s the key value."

