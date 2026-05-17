Trailblazing Scientist, Educator, and Mom

Jasmine Clark, Ph.D., is a Georgia state representative and microbiology professor who works to prepare future nurses for America. (Photo shared by Rep. Dr. Jasmine Clark @jasmineforgia).

Dr. Clark was recently featured in The Motherly during Nurses Week (May 6-12). In her interview, she shared that she chose to run for the Georgia House of Representatives to help people make informed choices about science and public health.

She is known for organizing Atlanta’s March for Science and for teaching both undergraduate and graduate students at Emory University’s nursing school.

If she is elected to Congress, Clark would become the first Black female PhD scientist to serve there.

Her campaign page notes that Clark describes herself as a mom first, then a microbiologist and state representative.

She says her parents inspired her—her father is a doctor and her mother is a nurse.

Clark earned both her Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and her PhD in Microbiology and Molecular Genetics from Emory University, where she now works as an assistant clinical professor in the nursing school.

× My name is Jasmine Clark. I’m a lifelong Georgian, mom, PhD microbiologist, college professor, and state representative who flipped a Republican seat. I’ve been a voice of accountability in Georgia, and now I’m running to bring a science voice to Congress. pic.twitter.com/cgvDThmDAA — Rep. Dr. Jasmine Clark (@jasmineforga) May 1, 2026