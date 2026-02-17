Alex Venetta Concludes His Time at Career Communications Group

Career Communications Group (CCG) has announced that Alex Venetta is no longer with the organization, bringing to a close a chapter marked by steady partnership support and operational coordination.

Over the years, Mr. Venetta worked closely with corporate partners and internal teams, helping manage the day-to-day logistics behind conferences, strategic accounts, and client engagements. His efforts supported the smooth execution of programs that have become central to CCG’s national presence.

“Alex has been a consistent and professional presence in our partner operations,” said Tyrone D. Taborn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CCG, to whom Mr. Venetta reported. “We appreciate the work he’s done and the support he provided to many of our key relationships. We wish him the very best moving forward.”

The transition comes as CCG continues advancing Vision 26, its strategic expansion into workforce training, credentialing, and digital engagement through the STEM City USA platform . The organization’s broader mission—to strengthen pathways into careers in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and quantum computing—remains firmly in place.

Executive oversight of strategic partnerships continues under the existing leadership structure , with senior management maintaining direct engagement across major accounts and initiatives.

CCG expressed appreciation for Mr. Venetta’s contributions and looks ahead to the next phase of its growth with confidence and continuity.