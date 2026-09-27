Angela Stribling, Iconic Voice of the BEYA STEM Conference

Seven months ago, Angela Stribling made what was likely her last post on BEYA. She wrote about how much she enjoyed being the emcee for this special event.

She congratulated the Becoming Everything You Are STEM Conference for another year of excellence in STEM.

Angela said she was proud to have been part of the organization for 40 years and thanked cofounder Tyrone "Doc T" Taborn for his leadership.

She also thanked BEYA for introducing her to her husband, Ken Washington, PhD, on February 13, 2021, backstage at BEYA.

Angela shared that Dr. Washington was the keynote speaker and she was the Mistress of Ceremony. They met that day, and as people say, the rest is history.

Angela said that she and her husband were grateful to be part of something bigger than themselves.

This weekend, Taborn shared on LinkedIn that Angela Stribling passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, with her husband, Dr. Ken Washington, by her side and her sister there as well.

In his tribute, Taborn said that for over thirty years, Angela was the cherished voice of the BEYA STEM Conference and the WOC STEM Conference.

Her unique voice welcomed many into our community, celebrated their successes, and helped create some of the most important moments in the history of Career Communications Group.

"But Angela was more than just a voice. She was part of the family," Taborn wrote. "For more than thirty years, she helped us share our story. Now, we begin the hard task of sharing hers. Our thoughts are with Ken, Angela’s sister, her family, and everyone who loved her."

Taborn said that Career Communications Group is planning special tributes to Angela at the upcoming AI NEXTGEN America Conference in October 2026 and the BEYA STEM Conference in February 2027.

These events will honor her life, her remarkable voice, and the lasting impact she has had on the community.

Two years ago, Angela was honored in NYC with an honorary doctorate, the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Presidential Community Service Award, for her work.

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