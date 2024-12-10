CCG Mourns the Passing of Robert Ingram, a well-known exec who made a difference in healthcare, publishing, marketing, and advertising

Career Communications Group is mourning the passing of Robert Ingram. He is a well-known executive who has made a difference in healthcare, publishing, multicultural marketing, and advertising. Bob transitioned on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

Ingram's journey began at Career Communications Group, where he ascended to the role of associate publisher before exploring new opportunities at various organizations.

Tyrone Taborn, the publisher and CEO of Career Communications Group, shared a message of gratitude in a company-wide email, “Robert has been an invaluable asset to our organization. His dedication and passion have truly shaped our mission and future. We will feel the positive effects of his contributions for many years to come!”

Recently, Black Wall Street honored Ingram for his visionary leadership as the founder of Urban Health Report.

Urban Health Report is a digital health and wellness platform dedicated to addressing healthcare disparities affecting Black and Indigenous persons of color.

Ingram's impressive career has seen him take on leadership roles across various organizations, including Pod Digital Media, Sphinx Communications, Black Enterprise Magazine, and Working Mother Media.

He became an ally of the National Association of Health Services Executives and was recognized as an expert on health disparities, building an extensive network of influential figures working together to make a difference in healthcare.

During his time with the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), Ingram made significant contributions as the publisher of NSBE publications and excelled as the chief development officer.

He also founded the Golden Torch Awards, NSBE's most prestigious corporate-driven initiative at its national convention.

Additionally, Ingram served as the National Help Wanted Director at the Tribune Company and was a driving force behind Savoy Magazine, where he also took on the role of publisher for Savoy Professional Magazine.

His time at Black Enterprise Magazine was marked by innovative ideas, including the introduction of an annual issue highlighting the Black Enterprise Top Companies.

A true pioneer, Ingram co-founded the World Diversity Leadership Summit, a global conference series that has taken place in locations around the world, including Prague, Vienna, and New York.

Among his many accolades, Ingram was recognized by the Society of Human Resource Managers (SHRM) as one of America’s top 100 thought Leaders.

His consulting work with Uptown Media Ventures and Vibe Magazine, highlights his expertise and influence.

From 2017 to 2020, he contributed to BlackDoctor.org, a leading health and wellness resource for African Americans, where he established a program honoring the industry’s finest executives and caregivers.

In February 2022, during the celebration of Black History Month, Ingram launched the Urban Health Report with a groundbreaking initiative—the Holistic Health 100 (HH 100).