Dr. Earl Richardson, Key Figure in Transforming Maryland HBCUs, Passes Away

Dr. Earl S. Richardson, who authored the inaugural welcome letter for the BEYA Conference in USBE Magazine in 1987, has passed away.

According to a press release shared on Morgan State University's website on September 13, 2025, President Emeritus Richardson was a transformative leader in the institution's history, serving from 1984 to 2009.

In the February 1987 edition of US Black Engineer magazine, Dr. Richardson, then president of Morgan State University, expressed pride in the role the university played in hosting the inaugural BEYA Conference on its campus.

He emphasized Morgan's mission as a high-quality urban research university and its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all Americans through education and research.

He also mentioned the completion of multi-million-dollar facilities for programs of study in physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, and computer science, as well as the construction of a building to house the then recently established School of Engineering.

According to The AFRO newspaper, during his 26-year tenure as president, Dr. Richardson increased the institution’s offerings and expanded the university with multiple new schools.

The Baltimore Banner noted that he also helped transform other historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

According to an online obituary, Dr. Richardson of Salisbury, Maryland, died on September 12, 2025. Family and friends are welcome to leave their condolences on the memorial page.

