Social media pays tribute to Terrence Head, BEYA winner and lifelong supporter

This weekend, Ryan Cameron D. shared that while he was emceeing at a wedding, he received the heartbreaking news that his friend Terrence Head had died. Ryan asked everyone to keep Terrence's family and friends in their thoughts.

Lowander Polly took a moment to honor Terrence, describing him as a mentor, leader, and business consultant who had a lasting impact on countless lives.

More than just a consultant, Terrence was a visionary who dedicated his time, heart, and knowledge to helping others discover their purpose. He had an exceptional ability to see potential in others, even when they couldn’t see it in themselves.

Lowander noted that Terrence's passing is a tremendous loss, but his legacy of mentorship, leadership, and excellence will continue to live on through the many people he touched.

Sam Hinton shared that from the time he entered South Carolina State University until graduation, Terrence was a solid and consistent presence in the iconic halls of the institution.

Keith Scott of the National BDPA, shared a post on LinkedIn in memory of Terrence Head.

"In recognition of his tireless advocacy, he was inducted as a Lifetime Member of BDPA during the organization’s national conference in Atlanta—a moment that celebrated not only his remarkable career but his unwavering commitment to advancing digital equity. The BDPA (Black Data Processing Associates), a historic organization dedicated to empowering Black technologists, honors members who embody technical excellence and community uplift—qualities that defined Terrence Head’s life and work. May he rest in peace, leaving behind a legacy of inclusion, innovation, and inspiration."

Terrence R. Head was a BEYA honoree and an IBM Senior Quantum Ambassador. His career highlights include spearheading a $7.1 billion quantum-safe technology portfolio at IBM, establishing the first Cybersecurity Center of Excellence for federal product sales, and driving multimillion-dollar efficiency gains through enterprise technology transformations.

Terrence was a student at South Carolina State University when he attended his first BEYA STEM Conference.

Additionally, he was featured in several issues of USBE magazine, including "BEYA Success: Getting the Most from BEYA Means Coming Back" (2014), "Cyber Security Visionaries" (2010), "Inside the Technology Awareness Program" in the Deans Edition (2013), and "The Next Level: You've Landed a Job in Cybersecurity, Now What?" (2013).

Recently, Terrence contributed to the development of the Career Communications Group Quantum Computing Executive Leadership Learning Track to prepare leaders for the era of quantum computing. This program is designed to equip executive leaders and senior technologists for the rapidly evolving quantum landscape.

Terrence led this track, drawing on his experience as a global technology strategist and as IBM's Quantum Safe Business Development Executive. With over two decades of experience, he was instrumental in driving innovation at the intersection of national security, federal systems, and emerging technologies.

Terrence was a recognized subject matter expert and was frequently invited to speak at major conferences, including AFCEA, AUSA, Black Hat, and Brazilian Federal Government forums, as well as Latin America CIO/CISO Security Briefings and TechXchange.

He led various client engagements across the energy, finance, banking, Department of Defense, and major government contractor sectors.

