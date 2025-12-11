HBCU community mourns passing of a trailblazing educator

Texas Southern University (TSU) announced this week that the historically Black college and university (HBCU) is mourning the passing of Dr. Roderick “Rod” Paige.

According to TSU, the university named an education building after him as a lasting testament to his vision, his values, and his unwavering dedication to students. Paige was 92.

Earlier this week, the George W. Bush Presidential Center shared a statement on social media on the passing of former U.S. Department of Education Secretary Rod Paige. The center praised the secretary's devotion to America's young people.

NBC News noted that he was the first African American to serve as U.S. education secretary. The Department of Education’s post on X (formerly Twitter) noted that Paige, who served as U.S. Secretary of Education from 2001 to 2005, left behind a legacy of service and commitment to America's students.

The Houston Chronicle said the former education secretary, football coach, and Houston's school district superintendent from 1994 to 2001, built a reputation for education reform. His leadership as Superintendent of the Houston Independent School District introduced innovative and data-driven reforms that earned national recognition.

Paige's relationship with Texas Southern spanned decades. According to TSU, he joined Texas Southern in 1971 as head football coach.

He later served as athletic director, laying the foundation for programs focused on academic balance, competitive success, and the holistic development of student-athletes.

As a faculty member and later as Dean of the College of Education, the college expanded its reach, strengthened academic rigor, and deepened its engagement with the community. His creation of the Center for Excellence in Urban Education advanced Texas Southern’s efforts to improve educational outcomes in urban environments.

A proud alumnus of Jackson State University, Paige later returned to his alma mater as Interim President.

Born in Mississippi, Paige coached at Jackson State and Texas Southern before serving as superintendent of Houston's schools from 1994 to 2001. There, he drove the Houston Miracle—big jumps in test scores that shaped national policy and earned him a historic appointment by President George W. Bush as the first African American Education Secretary. He guided the No Child Left Behind Act, praised for math gains but debated for its testing focus, and stayed committed to education until the end.

