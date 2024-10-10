In Loving Memory of Derek Farmer: A Reflection

In case you missed it. Derek Farmer was more than a husband—he was a towering figure of strength, wisdom, and generosity, whose presence touched the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know him. His passing leaves a profound void, not only in the lives of his family but in the hearts of all who experienced his kindness and selfless spirit.

For 35 years, Derek stood as Charlotte’s devoted partner, her rock, and the love of her life. Their marriage was more than a union; it was a shining example of what true partnership and love should look like. Together, they built a family, shared their lives, and created a legacy of love and support that will endure for generations.

Derek’s impact extended far beyond his role as a husband and father. He was a man of deep convictions, whose work and leadership influenced countless lives. Whether in the boardroom or the community, Derek was a beacon of integrity, always standing up for what was right and guiding those around him to do the same. His wisdom, his insight, and his unwavering commitment to helping others were the hallmarks of a life well-lived.

Though we mourn his loss, Derek’s legacy lives on in his wife Charlotte, his children, and the countless people whose lives he touched. He was a mentor, a friend, and a man whose passion for service inspired all of us to be better, to do more, and to live with purpose.

Even in our sadness, we find comfort in the memory of Derek’s love and the example he set. He lived a life full of meaning, and though he is no longer physically with us, his spirit will continue to guide us. Charlotte remains the strong, resilient woman Derek always adored, and through her, we will all continue to feel the lasting impact of his remarkable life.

Rest in peace, dear Derek. Your light shines on through the love you gave, the lives you changed, and the legacy you leave behind.