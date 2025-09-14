In Memoriam: Dr. Earl S. Richardson

Dr. Earl S. Richardson, a dear friend, visionary educator, was one of the most consequential leaders in the history of Morgan State University.

Under his leadership, the university was not only transformed in scale and scope, but in purpose. He believed deeply in the power of public education to unlock human potential—especially for those historically left behind. His transformative vision led to the creation of Morgan State’s School of Engineering, an achievement that reshaped STEM access for generations of Black students in Maryland and across the nation.

One of his most enduring acts of leadership was the recruitment of Dr. Eugene M. DeLoatch as the founding dean of the School of Engineering—a decision that would help Morgan become the leading producer of Black engineers in the country.

Through his stewardship, Dr. Richardson empowered a movement that bridged equity, innovation, and community advancement. Beyond his professional accolades, Dr. Richardson was a man of wisdom, grace, and profound compassion.

Dr. Richardson’s legacy is etched into the very fabric of Morgan.

He was a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass to many—including me. I am heartbroken by his passing, but I take comfort in knowing his light will continue to guide the work of so many institutions and individuals he inspired.

To his family, I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt gratitude. Thank you for sharing his life and legacy with the world. His impact is immeasurable, and his spirit will remain with us always.

Rest in power, Dr. Richardson.