Remembering Dr. Murphy: A Legacy of Dedication and Inspiration

Tuskegee University has announced campus mourning for the loss of Dr. Gregory V. Murphy, a devoted professor in the College of Engineering who served the university for more than 20 years.

Writing on LinkedIn, Shiny Abraham, an associate professor at Seattle University, expressed sympathy to Dr. Murphy's loved ones and the Tuskegee community, noting that he played a significant role in their career by offering them their first faculty position.

Dr. Legand Burge Jr. highlighted Dr. Murphy's passion for education and advocacy for excellence in research and instruction.

Dr. Gajendra Singh Chawda recalled Dr. Murphy as a steadfast faculty member in the electrical and computer engineering department who upheld high standards.

In a university press release, Dr. Heshmat Aglan, Dean of the College of Engineering, invited the community to celebrate Dr. Murphy’s life at a balloon release at 1 p.m. on Monday in front of the aircraft outside Chappie James Arena.

Dr. Murphy was an inspiring mentor, educator, and colleague whose dedication left a lasting impression on students, faculty, and the wider university community.

His enthusiasm for teaching and eagerness to support others will be remembered by all who had the honor of knowing him.