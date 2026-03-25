Ted Childs Memorial Service to Highlight Enduring Legacy

The family of the late J.T. (Ted) Childs, Jr. will hold a service on Saturday, March 28, at the First Baptist Church of White Plains, 456 North Street, White Plains, NY 10605. The schedule includes a 10 a.m. Wake, an 11 a.m. Omega Service (open to the public), and the funeral at approximately 12 p.m. Further details will be provided.

On March 12, 2026, Tyrone Taborn, publisher of Career Communication Group, spoke with his mentor, Ted Childs, via FaceTime. Although Ted had been battling illness, their conversation focused on the future.

For years, Taborn encouraged Ted to establish the Ted Childs Institute on Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity, believing it would benefit the next generation.

Taborn noted that many young professionals entering corporate America today have not experienced the same struggles as Ted’s generation and may not be fully prepared for the challenges ahead.

Taborn also mentioned a planned video interview to document Ted’s lifelong contributions, including his experiences, insights, and lessons from decades of leadership in corporate America. Ted’s final words on the subject were, “Yes, that sounds like it’s going to be fun.”

During their conversation, they discussed Rod Adkins’ book, reflecting on the enduring friendships and relationships among leaders dedicated to opening doors for others.

These leaders were not just colleagues but part of a generation committed to institutional change.

Although the video interview did not take place, Taborn highlights their successful collaborations with Collin AI, STEM City USA, and the Career Communications Group archives, which together represent Ted’s enduring legacy of leadership and advocacy.

A Tribute to Ted Childs: How one corporate leader shaped opportunity, mentorship, and the fight for workplace fairness by Tyrone D. Taborn