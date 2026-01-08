Yvonne Hodge: Passing of a Transformational Leader

Several online sources have shared the news of Yvonne Hodge’s passing. She was a retired senior vice president and global chief information officer, known for her impact in aerospace, defense, telecom, and commercial industries.

Two years ago, Hodge congratulated the 2023 BEYA recipients on LinkedIn.

She expressed her excitement that Morizel Hodges and Maurice Powell from Lockheed Martin’s Enterprise Business and Digital Transformation team were among the BEYA awardees for Lockheed Martin.

Morizel, a STEM advocate, has supported programs like Junior Achievement, Young Minds at Work, and Lockheed Martin’s CyberQuest competition.

As a member of the cybersecurity team, Morizel worked in Platform Security Engineering and Cyber Governance, helping to strengthen the company’s cybersecurity.

Maurice leads the Enterprise Operations End User Services and Infrastructure team. He makes sure programs have the tools and resources they need to support customers and their missions. Maurice was recognized for his teamwork and problem-solving skills.

Stephanie C. Hill, president, Rotary and Mission Systems at Lockheed Martin, posted on LinkedIn that they honor the life and legacy of Yvonne Hodge, a visionary technology leader, beloved mentor, and dear friend to her and so many.

"We celebrate her not just for what she accomplished as a global CIO and technology leader, but for the countless careers she influenced and the friendships she deeply cherished. Whether it was advising a colleague, championing inclusion in tech, or simply sharing a word of encouragement, Yvonne made her mark in big and beautifully human ways. Her legacy of leadership, mentorship, and friendship will continue to inspire us – and for that, we are forever grateful."

In a poignant message that Hodge shared on her retirement nine months ago, she expressed gratitude for every colleague, sponsor, mentor, mentee, and friend she had the joy of working with over the years.

She was looking forward to more time with loved ones, supporting her daughter’s growing business and nonprofit work, mentoring the next generation of leaders, stepping into more public speaking opportunities, traveling the world, and maybe even writing that book she always talked about.

