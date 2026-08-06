Career Communications Group Launches STEM City USA AI NEXTGEN LMS to Power the Future of Workforce Development

Career Communications Group (CCG), a national leader in technical publishing, STEM education, and workforce development, today announced the launch of the STEM City USA AI NEXTGEN Learning Management System (LMS), an AI-powered digital learning platform designed to help employers, government agencies, educational institutions, and workforce organizations recruit, train, and upskill the workforce of tomorrow.

Developed to meet the growing demand for artificial intelligence and emerging technology skills, the STEM City USA AI NEXTGEN LMS integrates AI-powered learning tools, workforce-focused career pathways, digital credentialing, and employer-aligned training into a single platform. Unlike traditional learning management systems built primarily for academic instruction or compliance training, the platform is designed to connect learning directly to workforce readiness and career advancement.

"The future of workforce development requires more than online courses—it requires an intelligent learning ecosystem that prepares people for real careers," said Tyrone D. Taborn, Chairman and CEO of Career Communications Group. "The STEM City USA AI NEXTGEN LMS enables organizations to build AI-ready workforces while giving learners the skills and credentials needed to succeed in today's rapidly evolving economy."

The platform supports self-paced and instructor-led learning, corporate cohort training, educator professional development, digital certificates, workforce analytics, and employer-specific learning programs. It also features AI-powered course creation, an intelligent learning assistant, QR-verifiable credentials, and integrated workforce enrollment management. The LMS currently includes more than 10 workforce academies and 87 courses covering artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, engineering, healthcare technologies, leadership development, and other high-demand technology fields.

The STEM City USA AI NEXTGEN LMS serves as the digital foundation for the CCG Training Institute (CTI), delivering training in artificial intelligence, machine learning, generative AI, robotics, cybersecurity, quantum computing, post-quantum cryptography, and human-centered AI leadership. It also supports executive education, workforce boot camps, educator training, and corporate upskilling initiatives.

As part of Career Communications Group's comprehensive STEM workforce ecosystem, the platform complements the BEYA STEM Conference, Women of Color STEM Conference, AI NEXTGEN America, STEM City USA, the Service to Nation Virtual Job Fair, and the CCG Workforce Development Committee, providing year-round opportunities for learning, talent development, and employer engagement.

According to CCG's internal market assessment, the platform is purpose-built for STEM workforce development and distinguishes itself through AI-enabled learning tools, workforce-specific career pathways, a three-tier credentialing system, QR-verifiable certificates, and integrated CRM capabilities that help organizations measure learning outcomes and workforce readiness.

Organizations interested in deploying the STEM City USA AI NEXTGEN LMS for workforce development, employee training, educator professional development, or AI upskilling can learn more at https://ccgmag.com.

About Career Communications Group

Career Communications Group (CCG) is a Baltimore-based communications, technical publishing, STEM education, and workforce development organization dedicated to preparing America's future workforce. Through its technical publications, conferences, digital learning platforms, educator initiatives, and the STEM City USA ecosystem, CCG connects education, industry, government, and community partners to advance innovation, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies. For more than 40 years, CCG has helped build diverse STEM talent pipelines and prepare professionals for success in the global innovation economy.